HBCU Grad makes history by landing into 3 Major Retailers Tweet this

Ashley's recurring objective is for Tones of Melanin to be the home of all HBCU fashion, collegiate relationships through university athletics, and individual college pursuits, thanks to her continuing partnerships with not only her retail relationships but also HBCUs like Virginia State University's band, which she currently provides attire for and other HBCUs.

About Ashley Jones:

Ashley Jones, is a graduate of Norfolk State University, and a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. Ashley Jones is the creative director and CEO of Tones of Melanin. Ashley Jones personally develops all of Tones of Melanin designs, printing, production, and distribution.

About Tones of Melanin:

Tones of Melanin's mission is to design apparel that represents Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tones of Melanin is a modern-day revenue-generating marketing tool for all HBCUs, as well as a supporter of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Tones of Melanin's aim is to provide career opportunities for HBCU students and graduates while also supporting philanthropy. For more information please visit tonesofmelanin.com.

For press inquiries: Courtney Haywood, [email protected], (917) 488-1343

SOURCE Tones of Melanin