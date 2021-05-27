HBCU Graduate Launches DuBlase Whiskey in 32 States Across the U.S., Offering a New Small Batch Whiskey for Summer 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuBlase, a new small batch whiskey, is available for sale online and in select retail stores in 32 states across the U.S. on May 26, 2021.

DuBlase Whiskey HBCU Graduate Launches DuBlase Whiskey in 32 States Across the U.S., Offering a New Small Batch Whiskey Just in Time for Summer 2021

DuBlase founder and CEO, Darrin Eakins, worked extensively over the last two years with a master distiller to develop this proprietary whiskey formula. "I'm pleased to introduce DuBlase to the U.S. whiskey market. When people think of American Whiskey, they generally think of Tennessee, but I'm proud to say DuBlase was formulated and grown in my home state of Florida. It's a small batch whiskey that encompasses natural spices with a hint of vanilla, offering a robust and smooth hand crafted whiskey," said Darrin Eakins, founder and CEO of DuBlase.

The inspiration behind DuBlase goes back to the comradery that Eakins experienced throughout his college days at Florida A&M University. "Celebrating milestones with my lifelong brothers is something that I cherish from my HBCU college days at FAMU. A sip of a fine whiskey was usually involved in our celebratory moments, and that was my ultimate inspiration for DuBlase," Eakins said.

DuBlase is available for purchase to adults of the legal drinking age online and in select retail stores in 32 states. "Customers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Montana, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin can purchase DuBlase on www.DuBlase.com," Eakins said.

DuBlase Whiskey is launching in time for summer 2021 and is available for sale for $29.99, plus shipping, on www.DuBlase.com. "Everyone is ready to celebrate the re-opening of the world post-pandemic, and there is no better way to do that this summer than with a DuBlase cocktail amongst colleagues and friends," Eakins said.

