HBCU Heroes Presents “Secure The Bag” Career Fest

Speakers for the series include Erika Alexander (actress), Brandon Copeland (NFL player/Falcons); execs such as Camye Mackey (Atlanta Hawks), Lindsay LaBennett (Wasserman), Jamitha Fields (The Paley Center for Media) & more.

The mission is to empower HBCU students with tools to compete in corporate America, finance, big-tech, media and other industries to "secure the bag" aka become financially successful. To sponsor, visit: HERE .

Participants will be treated to career readiness advice, tips & tricks, networking opportunities, and even prizes. Intel, in its continued sponsorship of HBCU Heroes' initiatives, is also donating Intel® NUC computers to HBCU students throughout the summer series.

"Being an NFL player, I get approached by people giving me the information I need on financial literacy," said Brandon "Cope" Copeland, NFL linebacker (Atlanta Falcons). "What about my mother, brother, and cousins? What about all these people out here who work just as hard as I do? They could really save themselves growing pains and maximize their own life goals of financial freedom with just a bit of information. That's why I'm teaming up with HBCU Heroes to help HBCU students "secure the bag."

Cope is also funding the $1,000 Brandon Copeland Financial Literacy Grant Contest where a lucky winner will be chosen live during the event.

"Building pathways to careers and entrepreneurship, impacts the long term economic mobility of our youth--our future leaders," said Camye Mackey, Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena. "As an alumna of Howard University, I graduated with a strong foundation to prepare me for my career. It is now a privilege and responsibility to help pave the way for today's students. I am thrilled to be a part of the HBCU Heroes!"

Additional sponsors include Capricorn Investment Group and Sharecare, as well as partners like Coca Cola Consolidated, Inc. and Phreesia.

About HBCU Heroes:

HBCU Heroes, founded by NBA veteran George Lynch and marketing CEO Tracey Pennywell sits at the nexus of culture, community and commerce. Their proven track record with fundraisers, streamathons, their Digital Media Fellows Program, eSports tournaments, career fests, and more have uniquely positioned them as a premier one-stop shop, providing a highly employable talent pipeline and social impact initiatives that connect the HBCU universe with brands.

