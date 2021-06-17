HBCU Marching Bands & Historic Speeches By Martin Luther King & Barack Obama Featured on Powerful Music Video for "Can You Feel It - The Jacksons X MLK" Remix

Also dropping today is a "Can You Feel It" Remix EP featuring a brand new remix by GRAMMY® award-winning musician Robert Glasper. The EP will also include the edited version of "Can You Feel It – The Jacksons X MLK," the soundtrack to the music video out today, and an edited version of the Kirk Franklin Remix featuring Tamela Mann, the soundtrack to the music video for that track released simultanteously with the Triumph reissue last month.

Listen to the "Can You Feel It" Remix EP here.

The third single from the Triumph album, "Can You Feel It" hit #1 on the Billboard Dance Club Charts following its release in March 1981. Written and arranged by Michael Jackson and Jackie Jackson, the track was produced by The Jacksons and features lead vocals by Michael and Randy Jackson accompanied by gospel choirs.

The new "Can You Feel It – The Jacksons X MLK" remix music video and the "Can You Feel It" remix EP follow the recent re-release of the entire Jacksons catalog. The Triumph re-release debuted three new remixes of The Jacksons' "Can You Feel It": The Jacksons X MLK, Kirk Franklin Remix featuring Tamela Mann and The Island Remix featuring David Sanborn.

The Jacksons' definitive album project:

The expanded digital releases of Triumph , Victory and 2300 Jackson Street are now available alongside The Jacksons (1976), Goin' Places (1977) and Destiny (1978), released February 12. The six studio albums recorded by The Jacksons for Epic Records trace the group's spectacular transformation from their Jackson 5 boy band roots to their role as avatars of an R&B/pop revolution (1976-1989). Each title includes the original album in its entirety, bundled with additional bonus tracks and may be ordered here:

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/TheJacksonsPR

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/GoinPlacesPR

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/DestinyPR

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/TriumphPR

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/2300JacksonStPR

https://TheJacksons.lnk.to/VictoryPR

A 2LP 12" vinyl edition of The Jacksons Live! (recorded during their 1981 North American Triumph Tour) was released on Friday, March 26.

American writer and music journalist Alan Light penned a new Jacksons essay featured on Medium here.

