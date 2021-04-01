HBCU News announces PASSING THE TORCH series for Black Women's History Month

- Shirley Chisholm and Kamala Harris

- Madam C.J. Walker and Oprah Winfrey

- Billie Holiday and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

A complimentary downloadable collection of the daily PASSING THE TORCH posts will be available on the HBCU News website (www.HBCUnews.com). The digital publication will contain a dynamic collection of images and stories of the history makers who have laid the foundation for their successors.

"We think it is important to acknowledge the great women of our past who have made our accomplishments possible. We thank them and say 'job well done, we'll take it from here.' They have passed the torch to women of the present and the future," said Sandra Long, founder of HBCU News.

HBCU News, which officially launched in March of 2021, is dedicated to reporting on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the African American community. The platform covers politics, campus news, HBCU research, business, sports and entertainment.

HBCU News was founded by Sandra Long, Chief Executive Officer of SLA Worldwide, a turnkey publishing company, and former Deputy Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce. As the first African American woman to be appointed to the latter position, she understands the importance of introducing a news source that caters to the Black community. "Our community is not always talked about, documented or acknowledged, which is why HBCU News is so necessary today," said Long.

The PASSING OF THE TORCH series can be viewed at www.HBCUnews.com and on the HBCU News app which can be downloaded on the Apple App Store and the Android Market.

About HBCU News

With correspondents and bureaus reporting across the U.S., HBCU News is an online resource that utilizes expert journalism, independent reporting and storytelling to deliver news, features and commentary about HBCUs.

