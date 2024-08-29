HBCU Students Answer the call of Michelle Obama "Do Something" with "I Aspire" Mobile Challenge

The "My VOICE, My VIEW, My VOTE" Digital Shorts Launches Social Change Initiative for the Next Generation of Filmmakers

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Democratic National convention, former first lady Michelle Obama's encouragement that people tap into their power to "do something" about injustices are still reverberating across the nation. Students at Howard University can recall a similar urgency last year when Barack and Michelle Obama presented Rustin, the Netflix biopic about Bayard Rustin, the architect of the August 28, 1963's momentous March on Washington. They spoke of being a voice for change and how one act can make a difference during the inaugural 2023 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival.

This year, student filmmakers are inspired to make an impact by submitting a digital short for the My VOICE, My VIEW, My VOTE I Aspire mobile challenge for the 2024 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival at Howard University. By answering how they will be 'The Next' changemaker in their community, directors must capture a digital short of :59sec or less on their mobile devices and submit it on social media (Instagram, TikTok, X, YouTube Short, Threads). Entries must include the hashtag, #IAspireChallenge when uploaded to social media. Three place finalists will be awarded 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes and announced in October 2024. Each winner will be featured at the 2024 HBCU First LOOK Film Festival taking place November 8-10.

With the Democratic nominee for President of the United States being a graduate of an HBCU and a proud alumnus of Howard University — this historic moment in history aligns with HBCU First LOOK Film Festival's theme: "A Celebration of Black Cinema X Activism." Since the March on Washington, when Black actors linked arms with civil rights leaders in the fight for racial equality, Hollywood stars have used their power to galvanize for equal rights. And today is no different, HBCU alums in arts and entertainment have built bridges for the next generation to be the change in their communities with their vote.

The 2nd HBCU First LOOK Film Festival (HBCUFLF) will take place on November 8-10, 2024 at Howard University in Washington, D.C. This year's highlights include the 'I Aspire' 100 List, HBCU First LOOK App; the source for the intersection of Black cinema and activism; HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge will be announced with a host of entertainment industry leaders, filmmakers, speakers and participants, screenings with the Beyond the Lights! Career & Vendor Lounge. Sponsors and media partners include AARP, Café Mocha Network, Howard University Television + Film. Howard University Television (WHUT), HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Radio Network SiriusXM Channel 142 and L.A.I. Communications

Social platforms @hbcufirstlook #hbcufirstlook #blackfilmmakers #myvoiceviewvote #IAspirechallenge

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT: Sheila Eldridge - [email protected] Visit https://www.hbcufirstlook.com/filmfestival.

SOURCE Miles Ahead Entertainment