HBG Design Celebrates the Completion of the new Canopy by Hilton Memphis Hotel

"Located at a gateway into downtown Memphis, at the prime intersection of Union Avenue and B.B. King Boulevard, the Canopy Memphis hotel forms a distinctive modern first impression for visitors coming to enjoy the area's abundant dining and entertainment options," says Danny Valle, AIA, Principal at HBG Design, "including the city's significant destinations--The Peabody Hotel, AutoZone Park, Charlie Vergos' Rendezvous, the legendary barbeque restaurant, and the world-famous Beale Street entertainment district."

The five-story hotel's architectural design was impressively noted by Memphis' Design Review Board for its "lack of ego by either architect or owner" and its aesthetic deference to allowing its "exuberant, civically important neighbors" to shine as the main act at one of Memphis' most vibrant corners.

"To achieve its understated design intent, charcoal gray color variations were used on the exterior to balance the rich brick, wood, and concrete material palette and provide neutrality for the well composed fenestrations on the main elevation," says Nathan Peak, AIA, Principal / Design Director at HBG Design. "A lighter gray metal distinguishes the corner façade immediately fronting this important intersection and provides a muted contemporary backdrop for Canopy's signature orange logo signage."

Two large skylights stream natural light into the central lobby. The interior design by Sawyer + Company, New York, was influenced by Memphis culture and history with nods to the area's iconic music legacy and riverfront industry. Montgomery Martin served as general contractor. Visit www.hbg.design.

