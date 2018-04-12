HBI Solutions and Koble Group Announce Partnership

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HBI Solutions has partnered with the Koble Group to make HBI's leading risk management software accessible for participants of Koble Group's health information exchange. Koble Group, a health IT management services company specializing in interoperability, and a Minnesota state-certified Health Information Organization, will embed HBI's suite of predictive risk solutions into Koble Group's instance of the Orion Health Amadeus platform.

By leveraging a single instance of Amadeus along with integration, support and management services, Koble Group helps stakeholders across Minnesota, as well as other regional HIEs and organizations save time and money while providing access to a state-of-the-art HIE platform and value-add services to assist with care coordination and give better insight into clinical and claims data.

HBI Solutions uses advanced machine learning and expert feature engineering to identify patients at high risk for readmission, mortality, sepsis, and other health events and conditions. The company's data science was developed from the ground up specifically for healthcare applications.

"HBI has spent years proving our models in real patient care situations, and validated them through peer-reviewed research studies," said Eric Widen, HBI Solutions CEO. "We're excited to support smaller HIEs to offer provider clients with enhanced population health services at a price they can afford."

"We could not be more pleased to partner with the Koble Group and HBI Solutions," said Dawn Plested, Chief Operating Office at The Federally Qualified Health Center Urban Health Network (FUHN) an organization of ten Twin Cities FQHCs working with Minnesota's Department of Human Services on Medicaid reform.

"As a participant in an Integrated Health Partnership ACO with the State of Minnesota, our organization is tasked with improving service access, clinical quality and patient satisfaction, while reducing overall costs to Minnesota's Medicaid program," she explained. "By including clinical data from our ten clinics with monthly claims from Minnesota Medicaid, and using the expertise and tools from the Koble Group and HBI Solutions, we have better insight into our data. More importantly, we can act on this data to better treat our patients."

"Partnering with HBI will help us provide even more value to participants like FUHN," said Chad Peterson, Koble Group CEO. "We're dedicated to advancing interoperability and helping healthcare providers offer patient-centered care. Helping them identify at-risk patients will improve individual and population health, increase operational efficiencies, and lead to lower costs of care."

About the Koble Group

The Koble Group is a Health Information Technology (HIT) company, dedicated to advancing interoperability and helping healthcare providers across the U.S. achieve maximum benefit of their HIT investments. Koble Group also provides HIE services for multiple states, including a single instance, multi-state HIE using the Orion Health Amadeus HIE platform. Visit them at www.koblegroup.com.

About HBI Solutions

HBI Solutions was founded in 2011 by a physician, a data scientist, and a healthcare IT business executive who shared a vision of improving health and reducing costs. Today, our expert staff includes researchers, physicians, data scientists, healthcare IT executives and developers. Our solutions are grounded in clinical care and data science, and our work is prospectively tested, peer-reviewed, and published in leading medical journals. At HBI, we continually seek to build or innovate on these solutions to provide more value to our clients and support delivery of better care at a lower cost. Visit them online at www.hbisolutions.com.

