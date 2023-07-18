HBL Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

ATLANTA, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boutique ERISA and employment law firm Hall Benefits Law (HBL), serving employer plan sponsors and benefit service provider clients in 40 states, is proud to announce its national certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Greater Women's Business Council, a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Greater Women's Business Council is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection.

Anne Tyler Hall, HBL's Managing Partner, says, "While HBL has always been 100% woman-owned, the benefits of being certified are inarguable – through this certification we hope to raise public awareness of successful woman-owned businesses making an impact both locally and nationally, and HBL will gain access to business resources that will magnify our unique abilities as ERISA counsel and extend our reach to serve more businesses than ever before."

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Greater Women's Business Council is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure, strategic business planning, and implementation in place.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced, and sustainable economy.

WBENC Certification, combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network, provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming, and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.

About HBL

HBL is an ERISA and employee benefits law firm comprised of experienced, responsive attorneys who are enthusiastic about proactive counsel for their business clients. Team members share a common mission: to provide comprehensive, personalized, and practical ERISA and employee benefits legal solutions that exceed client expectations. Strategically designed, legally compliant benefit plans are the cornerstone of long-term business stability and growth; as such, HBL provides comprehensive legal guidance on benefits in M&A, ESOPs, executive compensation, health and welfare benefits, and retirement plans. In 2020, HBL launched its employment law practice to provide complementary services to its ERISA clients, and leadership regularly seeks new ways to add value to every client relationship.

HBL's team has achieved $75 million in penalty abatement with its proactive approach to ERISA legal compliance for its clients, collaborating to eliminate risk, creating robust fiduciary paradigms, and crafting successful outcomes for employers and their plan participants from coast to coast.

HBL is an Inc. 5000 company and, for five consecutive years has been named the fastest-growing ERISA boutique firm nationwide by the Law Firm 500.

Learn more about Hall Benefits Law at www.hallbenefitslaw.com

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation's leader in women's business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500 companies. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC is a leader in supporting female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where, and how to buy Women Owned products and services. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.

Media Contact:

David Hall, Chief Marketing Officer:

(470) 571-1007

[email protected]

SOURCE Hall Benefits Law, LLC