HBL Welcomes Partner Timothy F. Kennedy, Opens Philadelphia Office

ATLANTA, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Now serving plan sponsors and service provider clients in 32 states, boutique ERISA law firm Hall Benefits Law welcomes its new Partner Tim Kennedy to the Firm. Kennedy had been working for more than five years as in-house ERISA counsel for a New York based global investment bank, and prior to that he was an equity partner in another firm's ERISA practice. Kennedy is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, and he earned his J.D. from the College of William and Mary Law School.

HBL has saved its plan sponsor clients more than $71 million via employee benefits legal compliance penalty abatement. Timothy F. Kennedy is an experienced ERISA attorney and brings with him broad exposure to all aspects of ERISA, including fiduciary issues and financial industry transactions. An HBL Partner's commitment is to identifying company exposure and working diligently to resolve issues, minimize company risk, and propel positive resolutions to a wide variety of complex legal matters.

When asked about his new role as an HBL Partner, Kennedy stated, "I am excited to be part of a dynamic and growing team of lawyers dedicated to helping HBL clients navigate the complex world of benefits compliance. This includes helping clients avoid significant financial penalties that might undermine their business. HBL counsel allows our clients to better focus on growing their business while at the same time attracting talented employees through the provision of competitive benefits. We have a great team at HBL, and I very much look forward to contributing to HBL's growth."

Perhaps no one is more excited about the addition than HBL's founding attorney and Principal, Anne Tyler Hall. She shares that, "Not only does Tim bring a wealth of knowledge and the all the benefits of his prior experiences to our clients, but he also meshes nicely with our entire team and understands and is well-aligned and committed to HBL's mission, vision, and values. We are so happy Tim is partnering with us on our mission to provide businesses nationwide with excellent ERISA legal compliance guidance in a responsive, relationship-driven manner."

Chief Marketing Officer David Hall adds: "Tim is exactly what we were looking for in a Partner. His humble approach is refreshing in someone with his years of experience, and the proactive way he approaches employee benefits legal compliance is paying dividends already for our plan sponsor client base as well as the service providers in the employee benefits industry HBL serves. I can't wait to see what HBL looks like a couple of years into Tim's leadership."

Kennedy's more than 20 years of large law firm experience, counseling employers and plan sponsors on the design and implementation of a wide variety of ERISA and tax-qualified plans and executive compensation arrangements, make him a natural fit for a role that requires knowledge, business sense, and adaptability to a myriad of client objectives, all subject to the shifting sands of legal compliance requirements.

Kennedy is responsible for HBL's new office in Philadelphia, and his presence there provides even greater access to HBL counsel for plan sponsors in the urban, northeast corridor of the United States, from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

"There are other firms where plan sponsors and employee benefits service providers can go for ERISA counsel, but the one-two punch of experience and a value-first approach is unique to HBL," said David Hall. "We believe we've built a better mousetrap through our proactive, collaborative model of legal services, and we are excited to share those benefits with a new generation of HBL clients under Tim's and Anne Tyler's continued leadership."

