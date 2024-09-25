HBM Holdings Acquires Calcium Products

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HBM Holdings announced the acquisition of Calcium Products, Inc., a premier manufacturer of high-quality agricultural fertilizers. Founded in 1987 and based in Ames, Iowa, Calcium Products is a market leader in the specialty agriculture industry that produces and distributes calcium-based fertilizer products for row and specialty crop growers and the professional turf industry. The seller is an affiliate of Sun Capital Partners.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in HBM's strategic diversification and expands the Company's portfolio in the agriculture industry. Calcium Products joins HBM's existing roster of operating companies: MLC, Schafer Industries, HarperLove, and Control Devices.

"The exceptional product quality, innovative capabilities in sustainable agriculture, and proven growth of Calcium Products, along with their talented leadership team, make them an excellent fit for the HBM portfolio," affirmed Anderson Fincher, President & CEO of HBM. "This acquisition reflects HBM's vision of growth and diversification. We want to build businesses within our portfolio that demonstrate exceptional value and potential."

For almost 40 years, Calcium Products has been trusted to deliver high-quality pelletized gypsum and limestone fertilizers. The Company's core products, 98G pelletized limestone and SO4 pelletized gypsum, help customers manage soil health and provide essential nutrients to maximize soil fertility, crop yields and grow superior turfgrass.

"Joining the HBM family of companies is an ideal opportunity for Calcium Products," said Mike Hogan, President & CEO of Calcium Products. "We are confident that HBM's long term buy and build model will provide us the support to continue our vision to grow the business, invest in people, and make the right long term decisions that add value for our customers and for the industry."

Mr. Hogan and the current Calcium Products leadership team, with their valuable expertise in innovation and agriculture, will remain in their roles and continue to drive the vision as well as operations and growth strategy. As part of the Calcium Products acquisition, HBM will acquire approximately 130 new employees.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information on HBM Holdings or Calcium Products, please visit hbmholdings.com or calciumproducts.com.

ABOUT HBM HOLDINGS

HBM Holdings is a privately held global conglomerate focused on strategically acquiring and partnering with middle-market industrial companies. HBM invests in and builds high-performing companies within mission-critical industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Environmental, Medical Devices & Instruments, and Packaging. HBM's portfolio of companies includes MLC, Schafer Industries, HarperLove, and Control Devices.

ABOUT CALCIUM PRODUCTS

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Ames, IA, Calcium Products is a leading manufacturer of calcium-based fertilizers for row and specialty crop growers, as well as the professional turf industry. The Company's products are used to improve soil conditions and provide essential nutrients to maximize soil fertility and crop yields.

