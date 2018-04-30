HBO® Celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month With 'Visionary' Short Film Program

'Remittance' by Maritte Go, is the story of a Filipino cruise worker who receives a call informing her that her son is in the hospital.

by Maritte Go, is the story of a Filipino cruise worker who receives a call informing her that her son is in the hospital. 'June, ' directed by Huay-Bing Law , is set on an American college campus during the 1960s and chronicles the experience of a young Chinese woman as she attends her husband's graduation.

' directed by , is set on an American college campus during the 1960s and chronicles the experience of a young Chinese woman as she attends her husband's graduation. 'Jiejie,' directed by Feng-I Fiona, is a portrait of two young sisters being raised by a single immigrant mother in Los Angeles during the 1990s.

The three shorts are the top finalists of this year's HBO Asian Pacific American Visionaries, a national competition that offers emerging directors of Asian and/or Pacific Islander descent the opportunity to showcase their work. Launched in 2016, the contest was created to help further the dialogue about race, diversity and representation in Hollywood while also identifying new cinematic storytellers who offer unique perspectives of the Asian Pacific American experience. The winner of this year's competition will be announced on May 7 at www.hbovisionaries.com.

"HBO is proud to provide these young artists the opportunity to showcase their talents and share their unique stories through Asian Pacific American Visionaries," said Jackie Gagne, VP Multicultural Marketing at HBO. "As a leader in the conversation about diversity in Hollywood, initiatives like Asian Pacific American Visionaries enable new voices to be seen and heard."

