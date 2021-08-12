HBO Max® and Moët Hennessy Ink First-Ever Multibrand Partnership

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HBO Max and Moët Hennessy USA have joined forces to thoughtfully pair select Max Original series with iconic Moët Hennessy brands, enhancing the entertaining-at-home experience by inspiring people to watch, sip and enjoy their favorite shows, savory snacks, and signature cocktails with friends and family.

HBO MAX x Moët Hennessy USA

As people emerge from quarantine and expand their social bubbles, Max enthusiasts and cocktail connoisseurs can visit www.moethennessyxhbomax.com to discover unique ways to craft at-home viewing experiences, including cocktail and food pairing ideas and décor and music recommendations that bring Max Original show themes to life.

The partnership kicked off in June, with summer's cultural event In the Heights and Moët & Chandon celebrating the unifying power of community and toasting to togetherness. Viewers enjoyed tips on how to create an In the Heights-inspired party with recipes like Moët sangria, small bites like Empanadas, and a Spotify playlist of tracks from the film's original cast recording.

In July and August, Max and Moët Hennessy are reviving Aperitif Hour by inviting nature lovers and sparkling wine aficionados to enjoy the newly launched CHANDON Garden Spritz while watching this summer's top florist competition, "Full Bloom," a vibrant, wondrous botanical world, where ten innovative florists bring their spectacular creative visions to life for a chance to take home the $100,000 grand prize. Viewers will get recipes and tips for hosting a pool or garden-side aperitif, as well as special masterclasses on creating, preserving and table scaping the perfect flower arrangement, by Full Bloom contestant Lutfi Janania.

In August and September, Max Original The Hype and the newly launched Glenmorangie X continues the partnership with a celebration of freedom and personal expression - from what you wear to what you drink, and how you entertain. The partnership is year-long with other to-be-announced features, all designed to integrate Moët Hennessy brands such as Belvedere, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Volcan de mi Tierra and others, that thoughtfully align with Max Original content.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Moët Hennessy, pairing our Max Originals with their iconic Moët Hennessy brands" said Pia Barlow, SVP of Originals Marketing for HBO Max. "This partnership has something for everyone, and we look forward to fans' reactions to each pairing."

"We are proud to be the first company to create a multi-brand partnership with HBO Max during a time when "home" has taken on exponential importance. Together, we have developed an entertaining-at-home resource which consumers can use to find tips and recipes to show off the new mixology and entertaining skills they have developed over the past year and spark unforgettable moments as they get together to watch their favorite shows" said Chad Stubbs, SVP Consumer Connections for Moët Hennessy USA.

Viewers will be able to learn more and purchase featured brands and special packages to enhance their at-home experiences at www.Moëthennessyxhbomax.com.

ABOUT HBO MAX

HBO Max® is WarnerMedia's direct-to-consumer platform, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max features the greatest array of storytelling for all audiences from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and much more. The streaming platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced an advertising-supported subscription tier in June 2021. HBO Max recently began its global roll out launching in 39 markets across Latin America and the Caribbean and will be followed by the replacement of HBO-branded streaming services in Europe later this year.

ABOUT MOËT HENNESSY

MOËT HENNESSY USA is the leading importer and marketer of high quality wines, spirits and champagnes in the U.S. The Moët Hennessy portfolio includes renowned brands such as: Hennessy Cognac; Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Krug, Veuve Clicquot and Ruinart Champagnes; Belvedere Vodka; Volcan de mi Tierra Tequila; Glenmorangie and Ardbeg single malt Scotch whiskies, Woodinville; and fine wines, Ao Yun, Cape Mentelle, Cloudy Bay, Newton Vineyard, Numanthia, Terrazas de Los Andes, Smoke Tree, Chandon California. Moët Hennessy has a strong consumer focus with an uncompromising commitment to building luxury brands.

SOURCE Moët Hennessy USA

Related Links

http://www.Moëthennessyxhbomax.com

