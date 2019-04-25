HBO® Premieres Three New APA Visionaries Short Films For Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

'Halwa' directed by Nirav Bhakta , is the story of an Indian woman who rekindles her relationship with a childhood sweetheart through Facebook messages, but her abusive husband takes notice. The film was co-directed by Gayatri Bajpai .

directed by , is the story of an Indian woman who rekindles her relationship with a childhood sweetheart through Facebook messages, but her abusive husband takes notice. The film was co-directed by . 'Moonwalk With Me, ' directed by So Young Shelly Yo, is about a Korean American girl who is haunted by her father's disappearances and tells the story of the immigrant experience through a magical landscape.

' directed by So Young Shelly Yo, is about a Korean American girl who is haunted by her father's disappearances and tells the story of the immigrant experience through a magical landscape. 'Zoetic,' directed by Julie Zhan , is a coming of age story about a single, 60-year old Chinese immigrant mother who is challenged to think of her own wants and needs. She reluctantly agrees to join an online dating app with the help of her daughter. Through the experience, they begin to break through the emotional wall between Asian parent and child. Zoetic was co-directed by Wesley Chan .

In 2016, HBO established the APA Visionaries competition to provide a platform for Asian Pacific American stories. The competition aims to further the dialogue about representation in Hollywood and the importance of diversity in entertainment. The winner of this year's competition will be announced on May 3rd at the Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival.

"The APA Visionaries program is meant to serve as a platform to tell authentic Asian Pacific American stories and HBO is incredibly proud to showcase the works of these inspiring filmmakers," said Jackie Gagne, VP Multicultural Marketing at HBO. "We are seeing incredible momentum and are committed to providing more opportunities for rising filmmakers in this community."

ABOUT HBO

HBO® is one of the most respected and innovative entertainment brands in the world, serving iconic, award-winning programming to 142 million subscribers globally. A subsidiary of WarnerMedia, HBO is the world's most successful pay TV service with an extensive array of programming that includes some of the most notable titles to be on television including Game of Thrones®, Big Little Lies®, Westworld®, The Sopranos®, Sex and the City®, Band of Brothers®, and The Wire®. In the United States, HBO® and sister network Cinemax® are available across multiple platforms including HBO On Demand®, Cinemax On Demand®, HBO GO® and MAX GO®, as well as HBO NOW®. Internationally, HBO branded services, including television networks and the standalone streaming product HBO GO®, are available in more than 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean. HBO and Cinemax programming is also sold into more than 150 countries worldwide.

SOURCE HBO