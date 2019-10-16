HBO Releases Doctor Commentaries On Succession And Game Of Thrones Tied To New Initiative To Destigmatize Conversation Around Mental Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HBO's new 'It's OK' initiative, that aims to destigmatize and encourage conversations around mental health, launches two Doctor Commentaries today. The first surrounds the familial attachment issues in the series Succession and the second explores Tyrion Lannister and anhedonia in Game of Thrones. Hosted by clinical psychologist and mental health champion, Dr. Ali Mattu, the additional episode content takes an in-depth look into the mental illnesses portrayed in the network's popular series.

HBO will continue to roll out new Doctor Commentaries as part of their ongoing commitment to the awareness and destigmatization of mental health issues. The special series will feature a variety of shows including Girls, The Sopranos, The Night Of and other original programming, pulling relevant scenes from each show that focus on mental health issues, and offer commentary from Dr. Mattu, sharing his insights from a mental health perspective.

"It's easy to overlook symptoms of mental illness and examples of mental health when we're watching a show," explains Dr. Ali Mattu. "There's so much we can learn within certain scenes of these selected shows and we hope the commentaries give viewers a new perspective on mental health." Each commentary will live on YouTube and HBO.com.

Link to Succession Doctor Commentaries

https://youtu.be/vM2RSvJ_oS8

Link to Game of Thrones Doctor Commentaries

https://youtu.be/m4Nn2kFLwk8

Link to Doctor Commentaries playlist

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLO79iP69FaZOJs4qOA5g4XXPJa-OXzSoK

In addition to the Doctor Commentaries, the network has also created Mental Health Awareness bumpers to let viewers know what mental health issues are depicted in select episodes. In partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), each bumper will contain a call to action for those who seek help at 1.833.HBO.NAMI or to visit NAMI.org.

For Interviews and Additional Assets Contact:

The Door

Ronde Coletta | ronde@thedooronline.com | 518.421.0228

Heather Muhleman | heather@thedooronline.com | 914.299.5533

SOURCE HBO