HBO To Celebrate 'Random Acts Of Flyness' With Experience In New York City

Guest stars include: Dominique Fishback (The Deuce), Whoopi Goldberg (The Color Purple), Gillian Jacobs (Love, Community), Ntare Guma Mwine (The Chi, The Knick), Adepero Oduye (Pariah, The Big Short, 12 Years a Slave), Natalie Paul (The Deuce) and Paul Sparks (Boardwalk Empire), among others.

The Random Acts of Flyness Experience will feature a variety of vignettes and installations that reflect themes and scenes represented in the series. Designed to celebrate black culture, the two-day experience will feature over five interactive elements including:

"Black Women Will Save Us All" Room – Recognizing the many Black Women who have and continue to make history

– Recognizing the many Black Women who have and continue to make history Sexual Proclivities of the Black Community – A re-creation of a bedroom set from a scene in the first episode which showcases a visual representation of nontraditional black love

– A re-creation of a bedroom set from a scene in the first episode which showcases a visual representation of nontraditional black love Live Podcast Recording – A live recording of a podcast with the Random Acts of Flyness Creator and Director Terence Nance .And much more..

After an exclusive VIP opening reception on Thursday, August 16th, the HBO Random Acts of Flyness Exhibit will open to the public on Friday, August 17th from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, August 18th from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at 477 Broadway, New York, NY.

"Random Acts of Flyness" debuted exclusively on HBO on Friday, August 3, with new episodes airing each Friday at midnight. For more information visit https://www.hbo.com/random-acts-of-flyness/.

