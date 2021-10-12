HBR Consulting Celebrates 10 Years of Legal Expertise, Growth, and Innovation

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting LLC (HBR), which provides law firms and corporate law departments with strategic guidance, operational improvement, and technology solutions to drive innovation while managing cost and mitigating risk, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, marking a decade of empowering legal organizations with resources, solutions, and innovations that address their challenges and advance the legal industry. In conjunction with this milestone achievement, the firm also announced its refreshed brand and a new website to better reflect its role as the preferred legal consulting option for leading law firms and corporate law departments.

"We are honored to serve hundreds of leading law firms and law departments around the world and are excited for the opportunity to continue providing innovative solutions and best-in-class guidance to our clients," said Nick Quil, CEO of HBR. "It's been amazing to lead HBR's growth, and I'm looking forward to seeing what more we will accomplish in the next decade and beyond as the legal industry continues to evolve alongside technology advances."

"While I'm humbled by our evolution as a company, the best is yet to come as we continue to drive innovation in the depth and breadth of our services," said Chris Petrini-Poli, executive chairman of HBR. "As the legal landscape becomes more complex, the investments we've made in our people, technology, and solutions will allow us to ensure the current success of our clients and partners while also helping them better plan for the future."

Founded in 2011, HBR has been instrumental in providing law firms and law departments with data-driven solutions through technical knowledge combined with industry expertise. During this time, HBR has increased its client base, expanded its service offerings, and grown its revenue and number of employees. HBR currently serves 92 of the Am Law 100 law firms and 66 of the Fortune 100 corporate law departments. Its acquisitions, product innovation, and business expansion have resulted in an increasing array of services, with notable recent growth in the areas of technology and managed services. HBR's revenue has increased by 40% in the past two years, and it has hired over 240 new employees in 2021 alone, vastly exceeding its stated goal of adding 100+ employees per year.

The 10th anniversary comes during a year of high growth and achievement for HBR, including:

In addition to celebrating HBR's 10th anniversary, the brand refresh highlights HBR's commitment to supporting corporate law departments and law firms through strategic guidance, operational improvement, and technology solutions to drive innovation, manage cost, and mitigate risk.

"HBR's brand and website refresh is a fitting commemoration of the firm's first decade, reflecting HBR's evolution over that time and our role as an innovative leader in the legal industry," according to Kevin Clem, HBR's chief commercial officer. "HBR's tagline, 'An eye on today, a point of view on tomorrow,' is a promise to consistently help clients achieve near-term success and fulfill long-term potential through our strong partnerships with clients, our relationships spanning the legal ecosystem, and our experience and insights."

