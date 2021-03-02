HBR Consulting Continues Growth and Expansion with Acquisition of Keno Kozie

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting LLC (HBR), a trusted advisor to law firms and law departments worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Keno Kozie Associates, Ltd. , a leading provider of information technology design, service, and help desk support to law firms and legal departments.

Effective March 1, 2021, this combination will form the largest, most comprehensive strategy, operations, and technology consulting firm for the legal industry. HBR and Keno Kozie will bring together more than 700 experts in these areas to meet the expanding technology needs of the legal ecosystem.

HBR has served 89 of the Am Law 100 law firms and 60 of the Fortune 100 corporate law departments and worked with over 400 clients in 2020 alone. Keno Kozie also boasts impressive legal market presence, bringing a significant expansion into the mid-law legal market to HBR. This acquisition uniquely positions HBR to provide expanded depth, breadth, and scale to the entire legal industry, including law firms, law departments, law schools, and legal service providers.

"Together, we will be able to provide clients with unparalleled strategy, operations, and technology services tailored to the legal ecosystem," said Chris Petrini-Poli, executive chairman of HBR Consulting. "Our combined firm anticipates adding 100+ employees each year, creating the largest talent pipeline of legal experts focused on providing superior service and unmatched expertise across the legal vertical."

HBR and Keno Kozie have been working side by side for the past five years, partnering to provide clients with complementary legal technology services. The combination will enhance both HBR's advisory and managed services offerings across law firms and law departments. As established experts in law firm technology, legal IT services, managed services, and security consulting, Keno Kozie's experience and capabilities will increase the scale and flexibility of HBR's managed services –– including IT, procurement, and research and information (library) services –– to existing and potential clients of both firms.

"We're excited to formalize our relationship with HBR and bring our firms together to provide our combined clients with even greater value and increased capabilities and scale amidst the ever-changing and consolidating technology environment," said Barry Keno, president and CEO of Keno Kozie. "Building on our already established momentum, together we will be able to expand the breadth of our services, be it from our Chicago, Columbus, Ohio and Washington D.C. offices, or from the remote locations across the country where our employees currently operate."

In addition to creating the largest collection of legal technology talent in the industry, this combination will bolster the advisory capabilities of the united firm, bringing together leading expertise in specific technology areas, including Cloud solutions, Office365, document management systems (DMS), and network infrastructure and security.

"As HBR continues to grow to meet the evolving needs of our clients and the legal industry, we're thrilled to join forces with Keno Kozie to provide more robust insights and expanded expertise and capabilities," said Nick Quil, CEO of HBR Consulting.

About HBR Consulting

HBR Consulting (www.hbrconsulting.com) delivers advisory, managed services, and software solutions that increase productivity and profitability, while mitigating risk for law firms, law departments, and corporations. As trusted advisors with deep industry experience, clients partner with HBR to achieve significant, sustainable results.

About Keno Kozie Associates

Keno Kozie Associates, Ltd. has been providing information technology design, service and support to leading law firms and legal departments since 1988. Hundreds of firms have chosen Keno Kozie to provide IT consulting, systems integration, advanced application integration, 24/7 help desk support, training, managed services and security and risk management services. The company has received the National Law Journal's Hall of Fame award for multiple wins within the Best of Midwest surveys and the Best of Legal Times survey. The company maintains partnerships with leading software and hardware vendors to provide clients with optimal value and support. For more information visit kenokozie.com.

