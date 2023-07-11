HBR Consulting Expands Portfolio with Strategic Investment in KP Labs by Renovus Capital Partners

News provided by

HBR Consulting

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

 Enhanced partnership to deliver advanced services tailored for corporate law departments and drive industry transformation with their combined capabilities

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting (HBR), a leading provider of strategy, operations, and technology services to the legal industry, is pleased to announce that Renovus Capital Partners (Renovus) has acquired Keesal Propulsion Labs (KP Labs), a renowned company specializing in business and legal process innovation and automation. This investment marks an important milestone in the continued growth of the portfolio of Renovus-backed businesses serving law firms and corporations.

As part of Renovus' expanding portfolio, which includes HBR, LAC Group, and Wilson Allen, the addition of KP Labs brings deep expertise and capabilities in advanced analytics, contract intelligence, workflow design, and business process automation solutions. This strategic alignment empowers HBR and KP Labs to deliver comprehensive end-to-end solutions and drive innovation to meet the evolving needs of clients.

KP Labs has built a stellar reputation within the legal industry, earning accolades such as the ACC Value Champion, BTI Client All Star, and multiple ILTA Distinguished Peer awards. With a shared commitment to innovation and client success, the closer collaboration between HBR and KP Labs presents an exciting opportunity to enhance services, explore new avenues of growth, and further drive operational excellence for law departments and law firms alike.

Matt Sunderman, CEO of HBR + LAC + Wilson Allen, remarked, "We are thrilled to welcome KP Labs. This strategic investment underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving transformative change in the legal industry. Together with KP Labs, we will leverage our combined expertise and resources to help our clients and technology partners achieve their business goals and navigate the evolving legal landscape."

Rudy DeFelice, CEO and co-founder of KP Labs, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Joining forces with HBR presents tremendous opportunities for KP Labs to expand our impact and deliver even greater value to our clients. We share a common vision of innovation, and this collaboration will fuel our collective efforts to drive industry-leading advancements in legal operations."

Under this strategic investment, the newly formed KP Labs will continue to operate under its existing brand, with DeFelice and Justin Hectus, CIO and co-founder, maintaining their roles while working closely with HBR leadership. The partnership with KP Labs will enable the companies to leverage their combined strengths and accelerate the development and adoption of market leading solutions for the legal ecosystem.

About HBR Consulting

HBR Consulting, LAC Group, and Wilson Allen are joining forces to form a unified organization, bringing together their collective strengths and expertise to create a leading industry partner. With a combined team of over 600 strategists, technologists, and specialists, we offer unparalleled services to law firms, corporate law departments, and information-driven enterprises. Our integrated approach provides clients with seasoned advice, valuable insights, extensive resources, and the necessary capabilities to successfully navigate and thrive amidst the significant changes affecting their businesses. We are dedicated to helping clients adapt to new ways of operating and delivering solutions both internally and to their clients. 

About KP Labs

KP Labs specializes in enabling the legal departments of the most innovative companies to become the best versions of themselves through the intelligent use of technology. KP Labs helps clients bridge the gap between products and impact, and is a recognized leader in the contracts intelligence, business process and workflow automation and data visualization and analytics areas. It embraces and tackles hard problems through its team of technologists, domain experts, engineers, designers and analysts. KP Labs was hatched at the California law firm Keesal, Young, and Logan, prior to spinning out as an independent technology company in 2018.  KP Labs currently serves premier clients through a global team of approximately 40 professionals.

SOURCE HBR Consulting

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.