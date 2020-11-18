HBR Consulting Launches CounselGuide to Enhance Law Firms' Client Collaboration and Ensure Compliance with Outside Counsel Guidelines

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting LLC (HBR), a trusted advisor to law firms and law departments worldwide, today expanded its suite of software solutions with the launch of CounselGuide, an innovative workflow platform that helps law firms ensure compliance with their corporate clients' requirements to increase client satisfaction.

With law firms' client networks and engagements expanding, the complexity of managing outside counsel guidelines, pricing arrangements, diversity requirements and other documents is also growing. As a result, it has become increasingly difficult for law firms to fully comply with a growing amount of unique client requirements.

CounselGuide was designed to mitigate these difficulties. It was built on HBR's decades of expertise in law firm new business acceptance and document/contract management processes, combined with insights gleaned from HBR's work with law departments and long-running annual Law Department Survey. CounselGuide provides streamlined workflows that help law firms reduce invoicing errors, compliance oversights and breakdowns in processes, thereby increasing revenue and operational efficiency.

"CounselGuide was developed based on client feedback and needs," said Matt Sunderman, president of the advisory business at HBR Consulting. "Clients using SpendConnect, our law firm vendor contract management solution, have been asking for a long time for a product that will help them better manage their various client obligations. HBR's unique vantage point working with both law firms and law departments enabled us to build this truly innovative solution. We plan to continue to inject proven best practices into CounselGuide's support model to ensure law firms and law department clients can truly collaborate in this area."

CounselGuide provides the following key benefits for law firms:

A focus on service and subject matter expertise: HBR's unique, service-first approach ensures that process and technology are combined in CounselGuide to provide much more than a platform to store documents.

A dynamic, flexible workflow: CounselGuide includes a highly configurable set of role groups, document templates and facets that are key to compliance elements in any document, allowing firms of all sizes to distribute and collect internal feedback all in one place.

Top-notch technology and delivery expertise: CounselGuide leverages the same proven expertise behind HBR's SpendConnect and CounselCommand platforms, which provide software-enabled services and analytics to both law firms and law departments.

CounselGuide leverages the same proven expertise behind HBR's and platforms, which provide software-enabled services and analytics to both law firms and law departments. Extraction-as-a-service: Onshore and offshore resources, trained to assist with historical and ongoing document tagging and extraction, ensure that CounselGuide contains the most accurate information possible.

"In the race to deliver best-in-class services and high levels of client satisfaction, many law firms will need to overhaul their billing and compliance processes to better support clients and increase revenue," said Scott Springer, senior director and leader of software solutions at HBR Consulting. "CounselGuide does just that by providing a simple, innovative workflow that streamlines processes, resources and costs to enhance law firms' collaboration and compliance with client requirements."

