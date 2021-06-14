HBR Consulting's Growth Recognized on Crain's 2021 Chicago Business Fast 50 List

CHICAGO, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HBR Consulting LLC (HBR), a trusted advisor to law firms and law departments, has been recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as one of the fastest-growing companies in the region on the 2021 Fast 50 list, ranking 37 out of 50. The annual Crain's Fast 50 list highlights Chicago's economic growth over the past year by showcasing companies that are emerging as the region's front-runners.

This recognition comes on the heels of tremendous growth for HBR over the past five years: the firm has seen significant revenue growth of more than 300% and tripled employee headcount since 2015. In addition to the Crain's Fast 50 honor, HBR was also recognized by Crain's on its 2021 Chicago's Largest Privately Held Companies and named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2019 and 2020.

"Being recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Chicago is an incredible honor," said Nick Quil, CEO of HBR. "This recognition is a testament to our team's hard work and perseverance. We're thrilled to be recognized alongside some of the best and brightest companies in Chicago, and looking forward to continuing to provide best-in-class service to our growing client base."

The Crain's Fast 50 recognition also comes shortly after HBR's acquisition of Keno Kozie, a leading provider of information technology design, service, and help desk support to law firms and legal departments, in March 2021. The combination brings together more than 700 experts to form the largest and most comprehensive strategy, operations, and technology consulting firm in the legal industry to more effectively meet the evolving technology needs of law firms, law departments, law schools, and legal service providers.

"The growth we've experienced over the past five years at HBR, especially at the beginning of 2021 in bringing Keno Kozie onboard, never fails to impress and humble me," said Chris Petrini-Poli, executive chairman of HBR. "I'm proud of the work and impact HBR has had on the Chicago community, as well as hundreds of leading law firms and Fortune 500 law departments we serve. As we continue to find new ways to deliver the best legal solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs, I'm looking forward to even more growth and innovation."

HBR continues to provide new solutions to address law firms' and law departments' most pressing challenges and meet demands around innovation and digital strategy as remote work continues. Most recently, the firm launched CounselGuide , an innovative workflow platform built on HBR's decades of expertise working with both law firms and law departments that helps law firms ensure compliance with their corporate clients' requirements, thereby increasing client satisfaction. HBR's industry experts also keep a pulse on the ever-changing legal needs of clients, through HBR's annual Law Department Survey , recent Law Firm Workplace of the Future Survey, and other industry insights.

For the full Crain's Fast 50 list, please click here . To learn more about HBR Consulting, visit www.hbrconsulting.com .

About HBR Consulting

HBR Consulting (www.hbrconsulting.com) delivers advisory, managed services and software solutions that increase productivity and profitability, while mitigating risk for law firms, law departments and corporations. As trusted advisors with deep industry experience, clients partner with HBR to achieve significant, sustainable results.

