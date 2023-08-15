HBSCNY Appoints Four New Board Members

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harvard Business School Club of New York (HBSCNY) announces the appointment of four new board members. With experience in multiple industries and serving on a number of boards and committees, this innovative group will engage alumni for years to come.

Please join us in welcoming:

Pam Chan (MBA '12), the managing director and chief investment officer for BlackRock Alternative Investors. Pam leads the investment management of Alternative Solutions portfolios and is co-chair of the Harvard College Schools and Scholarship Committee of New York City. She was also a member of the Alumni Board of the Harvard Business School.

Robert Tichio (MBA '06), is the head of decarbonizations for Riverstone Holdings, which invests in private markets, primarily within energy, power, and infrastructure. He is a member of their Investment Committee and is Chair of its ESG and Diversity & Inclusion Committees.

Sejal Shah (MBA '00) is a senior executive with international P&L experience in media and financial services. Sejal is a board member of Vishay Precision Group, a fellow for the Aspen Institute, chief growth officer of Now, and has been involved with the Global Alumni Board at the HBS since 2017.

Tamara S. Bowens (MBA '01), a global sales, marketing, and operations executive, is an expert in direct & digital sales, branding, partnership/sponsorship marketing, customer experience and general management (P&L). She is the current VP - Programming for the HBS African American Alumni Association, a past board member of the HBS Club of Atlanta and worked with the HBSCNY's Recover and Rebuild Initiative in Harlem.

Board Chair, Deborah Farrington (MBA '76) says, "The Harvard Business School Club of New York is delighted that Pam, Sejal, Robert, and Tamara have joined the board to further the Club's goals of supporting HBS and the 10,000 alumni living in Greater New York. They bring a wealth of experience and expertise from their varied careers. We welcome them and look forward to working together to further the Club's mission as a place for lifelong learning and engagement for our alumni, and a source of support to the New York business and nonprofit communities."

The Club's four newest board members have joined over three dozen alumni on our current board. Together, this group will help the Club succeed in its mission to Make a Difference and to Support Harvard Business School by Engaging Alumni, Impacting Community, and Fostering Leadership and Lifelong Learning. For additional information about the Club and our board, visit our website.

About the HBS Club of New York: The Harvard Business School Club of New York is committed to fostering the professional and personal development of its members through educational activities, networking opportunities with other HBS alums, and service to the school and community.

