HBSS Alerts Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Investors to Expanded Class Period; Lead Plaintiff Deadline Remains August 7, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman alerts investors in Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) that the alleged class period in the ongoing securities class action litigation has been expanded. A new lawsuit now covers investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Roblox common stock between October 31, 2024 through April 30, 2026, inclusive.

National shareholder rights firm Hagens Berman is investigating the legal claims that Roblox and its co-defendants violated the federal securities laws. The firm encourages Roblox investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: Oct. 31, 2024 – Apr. 30, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 7, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/rblx

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Securities Class Action:

The primary focus of the litigation is on the propriety of Roblox's disclosures about its commitment toward protecting the safety of young users of its platform and the recent the impact on its business and prospects of the age-check verification rollout aimed at increasing safety within certain social features on its platform. The rollout began in November 2025.

During the Class Period, Roblox and its senior management have assured investors that "safety would be paramount[,]" "building safety into our products has been a huge effort[,]" and "[o]ur approach to safety includes multiple proactive measures as well as parental controls[.]" They have also emphasized that "b]ecause our Platform includes children aged 5 and over, our safety and civility policies are purpose-built to be strict."

Investors slowly learned the truth through a series of disclosures beginning on October 30, 2025. That day, the Company revealed that it would be instituting enhanced age verification technology globally beginning in January 2026. On this news, the price of the Company's common stock declined 16% from $133.74 per share to $113.00 per share, wiping out $13 billion in market value.

Then, on April 30, 2026, Roblox revealed a steep deceleration in year-over-year and sequential DAU growth, slashed its 2026 revenue guidance (reflecting ongoing shrinkage in DAU growth), and severely cut its 2026 bookings growth midpoint from 24% to just 10%, investors glimpsed what was really going on.

Roblox said just 51% of its global DAUs age checked and also said that "as a result of age check […] we have seen a reduction in app store ratings, and we believe this may be contributing to a reduction in organic sign-ups that typically flow from app stores." Roblox also said its lowered prospects are the result of "continued friction" resulting from the age-check rollout.

"We're focused on when Roblox and its management knew of the adverse consequences of the age-check rollout and whether they intentionally misled investors it," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

If you invested in Roblox and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now.

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Roblox case and the firm's investigation, read more.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Roblox should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP