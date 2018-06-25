HBUS Appoints Frank Fu as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HBUS Inc., the exclusive U.S. strategic partner of Huobi, the leading global blockchain asset financial service provider, today announced the appointment of Frank Fu as Chief Executive Officer. He will be based in San Francisco, where his blockchain expertise as well as his global management background uniquely position him for success.

Frank Fu is joining us at HBUS from Meitu, Inc., where he held several executive positions including managing director of Meitu Global and international investment. In this role he led a team responsible for operations, global branding, product development, user acquisition, and market share growth. This generated a combined growth of 500 million new mobile subscribers globally. Fu also founded several blockchain mobile consumer applications and digital media startups in the US and Asia. Previously he served as the President of Kingsoft Office Software US, a subsidiary of Kingsoft. He worked alongside its legendary chairman Lei Jun. In addition, Fu served as vice president and general manager at Bitfone, a pioneer mobile device management company acquired by HP for $160 million.

"I am incredibly excited about this new role that enables me to lead the expansion of HBUS in the U.S. market," said Fu. "This is a compelling time in the cryptocurrency industry. I look forward to assembling a team dedicated to building a world class virtual currency and digital asset platform that offers the best customer experience, technology innovation, and regulatory compliance."

Fu will deliver the keynote presentation at the Blockchain Connect Conference at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on Tuesday, June 26 at 12:00pm Pacific. Fu's talk will provide an overview of the 'Global Blockchain Industry and Prospects'.

Following the conference on June 26th from 6:30pm-9:30pm, HBUS will host the official VIP after party. Space is limited. For additional information, please contact Min.Kim@hbus.com.

About HBUS

HBUS is a virtual currency marketplace and the exclusive US strategic partner of Huobi, the world's leading blockchain asset solutions provider. Launching very soon, HBUS offers a secure and reliable marketplace to buy, sell or trade a rich selection of virtual currencies. The platform offers an open and competitive market that discovers blockchain assets with genuine potential to revolutionize the future of finance. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and led by a senior team hailing from Percolata, NVIDIA and Stanford. For more information, visit https://www.hbus.com, join our Telegram, and follow us on Twitter @hbusofficial and LinkedIn.

