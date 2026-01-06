HC Capital Partners and Herrmann Family Companies launch "Energy Ranch" a 1,500+ Acre Power and Data Infrastructure Campus in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HC Capital Partners and Herrmann Family Companies and today announced the development of Energy Ranch, a 1,500+ acre, wholly owned property uniquely positioned within what Wrangler Infrastructure has designated as its Power and Water Hub in South Texas. Energy Ranch is designed as a large-scale, power-linked data center campus, purpose-built to support next-generation digital infrastructure with integrated energy and water solutions.

Wrangler Infrastructure, the infrastructure development and operating platform of HC Infrastructure Partners, will lead the development of power-linked infrastructure assets to supply Energy Ranch. The campus benefits from a highly advantaged location with access to multiple large volume natural gas transmission pipelines, Wrangler Infrastructure's midstream systems, two sources of existing purchase power, and the planned 765-kV transmission line located in close proximity to the site—positioning Energy Ranch for scalable, reliable, and resilient power delivery.

A critical differentiator of Energy Ranch is its environmentally mindful water strategy, an increasingly essential component of modern data center development. The campus will utilize multiple sources of produced water from nearby energy producers, which will be repurposed for thermal cooling applications prior to the use of other available water sources. David Herrmann said, "This approach prioritizes the beneficial reuse of produced water, reduces strain on freshwater resources, and aligns with long-term sustainability objectives. As a landowner it's important we consider ways to minimize negative environmental effects, we believe our approach does that."

"Energy Ranch represents a rare opportunity to develop a large-load data campus on land that is already owned, in a location purpose-built for power, water, and scale," said Herb Chambers IV, Co-Founder of HC Capital Partners. "We are extremely excited about the creation of Energy Ranch and the ability to leverage our deep experience in developing traditional energy infrastructure to power, manage, and optimize the power generation, thermal cooling, and data creation needs of this investment opportunity. This platform brings together energy, infrastructure, and digital demand in a way that is both practical and forward-looking."

Energy Ranch property is held by Herrmann Family Companies, a San Antonio-based family office with multi-generational investments across energy, ranching, farming, real estate, and technology. The project reflects a strategic alignment between land ownership, energy infrastructure expertise, and the rapidly growing demand for data and power-intensive computing.

Additional details regarding development phasing, power capacity, and strategic partnerships will be announced as the project advances at www.hccappartners.com.

SOURCE HC Capital Partners