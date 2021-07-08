HC Introduces New Biobased Growing Containers to the Market

"As part of our ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship, BioPax™ offers a new, fit-for-purpose alternative to the customers we serve," says Bob Mayer, President and CEO of The HC Companies. " Plastic containers are still the standard for many growers. However, to better serve our industry, we also believe it is our responsibility to offer our customers an assortment of choices when it comes to growing containers."

By incorporating a sustainably sourced wood pulp material with no harmful PFAS or heavy metals in the production process, BioPax™ growing containers are manufactured using over 50% of renewable biocontent that does not compromise the performance and integrity of the containers growers know and trust. Additionally, they are non-GMO and non-toxic, and the material is part of the USDA's BioPreferred® Program, which focuses on developing and expanding markets for biobased products.

"HC is proud to offer its customers a comparable and more sustainable alternative to the plastic containers so many growers are familiar with," says Jessica Benoit, Director of Sustainability Solutions at The HC Companies. "Consequently, consumers can feel positive knowing that their purchase is not contributing to the problems of overburdened landfills. It's a win-win for everyone, and HC is just getting started."

Currently available in 3 inch and 4.5 inch rounds, BioPax™ growing containers are designed for reuse. In addition, they can be more responsibly disposed of with other waste products as the material naturally breaks down with the aid of microorganisms without leaving behind any harmful microplastics.

"Our sustainable focus revolves around four core themes: biodiversity, water use, waste reduction, and education and engagement," says Benoit. "We recognize that each grower and customer differs as to their product requirements. Therefore, BioPax™ expands our commitment for a full portfolio of containers to accommodate the entire industry with products inspired by one or more of these environmental themes."

To help further differentiate BioPax™ growing containers in the market, they are offered in what is known as "EcoGreen" coloring. The containers have a unique swirl-like pattern caused by the material being blended into the bio-based color.

"Rather than try and conceal the sustainable composition of our BioPax™ containers by adding colorants for consistency, this unique design, with no two containers looking the same, creates an earthy, untainted appearance which will undoubtedly appeal to today's consumers," adds Benoit.

BioPax™ growing containers will be presented at the upcoming Cultivate'21 trade show held in Columbus, Ohio on July 10 – 13. If you plan to attend, you can visit The HC Companies at booth #1809 to see BioPax™ containers firsthand.

For more information on HC's BioPax™ sustainable growing containers, visit hc-companies.com.

About The HC Companies, Inc.

The HC Companies is a proud culmination of many legacy brands and continues to transform the horticultural industry through bold leadership, innovative manufacturing, and a comprehensive portfolio of products ideal for greenhouse, nursery, cannabis, retail, and commercial markets. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, with production facilities throughout North America, HC manufactures growing solutions using the latest technologies and materials to satisfy the challenges of a continuously evolving industry. In addition to their horticultural containers, HC also supports a full line of sustainably sourced solutions including protective packaging, consumer products, growing containers, and more. For information on The HC Companies, visit hc-companies.com (growing containers) or hc-sustainable.com (sustainable products).

