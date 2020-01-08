H.C. Starck Solutions Expands 3D Printing Capabilities

COLDWATER, Mich., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- H.C. Starck Solutions, a global leader in refractory metals, is excited to announce the addition of a powder-bed fusion printing system to its growing list of Additive Manufacturing (AM) capabilities. H.C. Starck Solutions collaborated with Renishaw, a global engineering technologies company, by acquiring one of their Laser Powder Bed Fusion AM systems to optimize the processing of their refractory alloys. Additive Manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is now being used to produce metal parts and H.C. Starck Solutions is a technology leader in applying AM to refractory metals, including tungsten, tantalum, niobium and molybdenum.

Powder-bed fusion is a revolutionary tool in enhancing the performance of many refractory metal parts for demanding applications in medical imaging, biomedical implants, space propulsion and chemical processing. The Renishaw equipment will be used to produce complex metal parts in support of H.C. Starck Solutions' customers in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The powder-bed fusion printer will be located in their manufacturing facility in Coldwater, Michigan, which is the same facility that produces their AM powders.

"Renishaw's powder-bed fusion system offers the best combination of high precision and geometric flexibility of any current AM technique," says Andreas Mader, Chief Executive Officer of H.C. Starck Solutions. "Combining our knowledge of AM technologies with our expertise in refractory metals will provide our customers with superior solutions to their business needs. The addition of the powder-bed fusion technology from Renishaw is only one of many steps H.C. Starck Solutions is taking to expand its AM portfolio in support of this growing sector."

H.C. Starck Solutions and Renishaw continue to share their respective knowledge and expertise to process the materials efficiently and with superior metallurgical performance.

About H.C. Starck Solutions

H.C. Starck High Performance Metal Solutions (H.C. Starck Solutions), a leading global manufacturer of metal powders, complex metal parts and additively manufactured parts made from refractory metals, is an independent business unit of H.C. Starck Group with operations in the United States, Europe and Asia. H.C. Starck Solutions supplies its fabricated products to growing industries, including electronics, aerospace, medical, chemical processing, glass melting and commercial heat treating. They deliver product solutions to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), end-users and aftermarket manufacturers.

About Renishaw

UK-based Renishaw is a world leading engineering technologies company, supplying products used for applications as diverse as jet engine and wind turbine manufacture, through to dentistry and brain surgery. It has 5,000 employees located in the 36 countries where it has wholly owned subsidiary operations.

Throughout its history Renishaw has made a significant commitment to research and development, with historically between 13 and 18% of annual sales invested in R&D and engineering. The majority of this R&D and manufacturing of the company's products is carried out in the UK.

The Company's success has been recognized with numerous international awards, including eighteen Queen's Awards recognizing achievements in technology, export and innovation.

Further information at www.renishaw.com.

SOURCE H.C. Starck Solutions