hc1 Announces Support for AWS for Health Initiative

The initiative will bring increased visibility to hc1's cloud-native technology that connects diagnostic and prescription patient health data across more than 22,000 locations nationwide to uncover actionable risk signals like those resulting from genetic or lifestyle implications specific to the patient that inform proactive, individual patient care decisions. The hc1 Precision Health Cloud ™ addresses the issues related to siloed data, disparate IT systems, fragmented departments, and cumbersome processes that prevent broad adoption of personalized medicine. hc1 Solutions leveraging HIPAA-eligible AWS services, make it possible to deliver the benefits of precision health to all patients.

For example, hc1 PrecisionRx Advisor™ transforms the current trial-and-error prescribing model – one that results in more than 2 million Adverse Drug Reactions and contributes to suboptimal medication use causing 275,000 deaths and wasting $528 billion annually - to a precise approach that tailors medications to each patient's unique genetic mutations. hc1 PRx Advisor delivers the integrated lab and patient data insights required to uncover otherwise hidden risks like those resulting from incompatibility with the patient's genetics or drug-drug interactions , thereby enabling an optimal personalized medication plan that is safer and more effective, leading to a lower cost of care.

In the lab, where the single highest volume medical activity within a health system takes place, hc1 PrecisionDx Advisor™ helps address stewardship challenges that lead to 21% of diagnostic tests being misused or overlooked. It is a comprehensive solution that includes strategic guidance to take the guesswork out of ensuring the right patient gets diagnosed effectively through precision lab testing to avoid readmissions, emergency room visits, and other high-cost consequences.

hc1 leverages AWS cloud services to provide highly available environments for both hc1 PrecisionRx Advisor™ and hc1 PrecisionDx Advisor™. hc1 utilizes multiple Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (Amazon VPC) to support data ingestion, database, machine learning, application, and management components of the hc1 solutions. Amazon Relational Databases (Amazon RDS) along with Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) are used to securely store 100s of terabytes of clinical data ingested and processed at hc1. Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Containers on AWS, and AWS Lambda functions support a dynamic and highly scalable compute infrastructure enabling the insights delivered to healthcare and life sciences customers. These services, coupled with the breadth and depth of AWS Services allow hc1 to provide solutions safely and reliably to all customers.

When hc1 achieved AWS Partner Network Healthcare Competency status in 2016, it was one of the first companies within the AWS partner community to attain this level of sophistication. As both an AWS Healthcare Competency and Advanced Technology Partner, hc1 provides the highest level of architecture quality, scalability, and reliability to manage enterprise workloads. By leveraging AWS services through hc1, laboratories and health systems gain a cloud platform optimized for performance, scalability, and security—essential elements to a successful value-based care delivery model.

"Through our collaboration with AWS, hc1 delivers innovative solutions with the power to transform healthcare by unlocking the power of precision health for all patients," said Brad Bostic, Founder, Chairman and CEO of hc1. "Building hc1 on AWS allows us to continuously evolve our suite of cloud-based, high-value care solutions and turn the promise of personalized care into reality."

hc1 is the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health. The cloud-based hc1 Platform organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription. Today, the hc1 Platform powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems, diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

