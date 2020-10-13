hc1 Opens Registration for Precision Health Virtual Summit

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- hc1 , the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health that power high-value health care, today announced it will host the Precision Health Virtual Summit , a free, two-day event taking place Nov. 17 - 18, 2020, in partnership with Becker's Healthcare. The event will bring together health care leaders and experts to focus on the growth of precision medicine and how our health care delivery systems can adapt to provide high-value care. The Precision Health Virtual Summit serves to showcase real-world examples from leading health care networks that are using precision medicine to improve financial performance, deliver better patient outcomes, and to share the crucial role precision medicine has played in public health during the pandemic.

Research conducted by SAP and Oxford Economics found that nearly 75% of healthcare professionals, scientists and researchers expect precision medicine to accelerate positive patient outcomes in the next two years. Healthcare organizations are already beginning to utilize precision medicine programs to guide medication decisions and transform treatment. Insights gleaned from attendance will include:

How leaders are addressing health care challenges faced by health systems, university campus leaders and employers during the pandemic with precision health

How precision health can improve financial performance by leveraging existing data assets, eliminating waste and delivering better patient outcomes

How health system leaders are balancing volume-based fee-for-service and value-based care models

Why the proliferation and adoption of a new category of Precision Health Insight Networks (PHINs) is needed and how they are playing a crucial role in public health during the pandemic

Next steps and the process for implementation of PHINs in our care delivery system

"The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the critical need for a more connected, responsive, and precise health care system," said Brad Bostic, CEO and chairman of hc1. "This summit will introduce precision health insight networks and give leaders from health care, higher education, and industry the insights and actionable takeaways necessary to save lives, save money, and improve health care for all patients."

The Precision Health Virtual Summit will take place Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, 2020, with programming running each day from 12 - 2:30 p.m. EST. The esteemed group of more than 20 presenters includes some of America's top thought leaders in Precision Health. Attendees can register for the Precision Health Virtual Summit at hc1.com/summit.

About hc1

hc1 is the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health. The cloud-based hc1 Platform organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription. Today, the hc1 Platform powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems, diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Liz Goar

email: [email protected]

phone: 813-333-2844

SOURCE hc1

Related Links

https://www.hc1.com

