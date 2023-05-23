hc1 Provides Thought Leadership During 2023 Joint Annual Meeting (JAM)

Educational sessions will provide lab leaders with strategies to leverage real-time lab insights to create successful lab operations and improve patient care

INDIANAPOLIS, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts from hc1, the leader in identifying real-time insights and risk signals in complex laboratory data, will take the stage during the Joint Annual Meeting (JAM) of the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS), Association of Genetic Technologists (AGT), and Society of American Federal Medical Laboratory Scientists (SAFMLS), taking place in Providence, RI, June 26-30, 2023. hc1 experts will share their expertise on unlocking the lab's true power and helping laboratories extend their capabilities to optimize operations and inform testing and treatment decisions.

Jennifer Maxwell, executive director of client success for hc1, will join Brandy Gunsolus, DCLS, MLS(ASCP)CM, Doctor of Clinical Laboratory Science, Augusta University Medical Center Department of Pathology, and Brooke Whitaker, DCLS, MLS(ASCP)CM, Manager, Clinical Laboratory, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center,  to share how Augusta University Health Laboratory has used a robust cloud platform to unlock real-time, actionable insights using the lab's data. During the session on Wednesday, June 28, at 8 a.m. ET, titled, "Leveraging Real-time Lab Insights to Create Successful Lab Operations," attendees will learn how these insights can be used to improve turnaround time, increase productivity and save money.

Their presentation will focus on:

  • Why labs need real-time insights and easy ways to get them
  • How self-service reporting capabilities can significantly decrease time to issue resolution
  • Fixing broken processes to make them error-proof for employees

"The opportunity to engage with medical laboratory professionals in-person and discuss what's new and important within the industry is invaluable," said Maxwell. "Discussing the ways in which technology solutions can be leveraged to help identify and track areas of improvement and efficiency in clinical laboratories can help open up a world of opportunity for our industry partners."

hc1 director, high value care, Adam Sajewich, and hc1 senior product manager, John Moyer, will also take the stage on Wednesday, June 28, at 9:15 a.m. ET, for a commercial symposium on "The Crystal Ball for Predicting Your Lab's Staffing Needs." The pair will share how AI and machine learning models trained on combined timekeeping and testing data are being leveraged to identify staffing problems and project future demands.

During the symposium, attendees will get an early look at hc1 Workforce Optimization™, an upcoming solution that will arm lab leaders with the evidence needed to create a positive strategy and proactively address pain points, increase staff retention and improve overall lab operations like never before. Early adopters will have a special opportunity to see value in this new solution.

To learn more about connecting with hc1 at the JAM, visit info.hc1.com/labjam-2023. For more information on the JAM and to secure a spot, visit here.

About hc1
hc1 Insights™ (hc1) is the leader in identifying real-time insights from complex laboratory data. hc1 solutions optimize laboratory operations for thousands of locations and inform testing and treatment decisions for millions of patients. Over more than 10 years, flagship hc1 solutions, now known as hc1 Performance Analytics™ and hc1 Operations Management™, have helped forge a broad set of lab and health system partnerships with their ability to unlock actionable, real-time insights to increase efficiency and reduce costs. hc1 continues to develop new solutions that improve patient care, bringing us closer to achieving our mission: Right Patient. Right Test. Right Prescription. To learn more about our proven approach, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Jennifer Chan, Porch Light PR
317.490.3770, [email protected]

SOURCE hc1

