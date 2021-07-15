HCAP Announces New Investment in 5th Kind and Appointment of Tim Bubnack to the Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced its new investment in 5th Kind, Inc., developer of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios. The funding will help accelerate the company's growth and support increasing demand for its digital asset and workflow management platform. In addition, the firm announced that Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner at HCAP, will join 5th Kind's board of directors. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

5th Kind is an industry-leading developer of workflow management software that supports remote workflows, digital collaboration, and media/digital asset management needs. The company's solutions are designed to maximize the potential of digital collaboration for enterprise-scale businesses and are used by the world's most innovative entertainment companies and consumer brands. CORE by 5th Kind is a secure, web-based digital asset management and workflow application that offers asset storage, review, approvals, distribution, and live meetings in one space.

The company's current growth efforts are focused on product enhancements and adapting quickly to meet the demands of its customers, enabling them to focus on great storytelling and creating great content. Earlier this year, 5th Kind announced technology partnerships with Box and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"HCAP is providing capital and resources to help further the rapid growth and expansion of the company's customer base as well as to support its new relationship with Box," commented Bubnack. "We are excited to work with the 5th Kind team to develop opportunities to provide its software to the world's most recognizable consumer brands and businesses, all of whom are in need of a scalable and secure platform to create, collaborate, launch, and manage their growing number of digital assets."

"Since 2007, 5th Kind has been working hard to understand how information flows around an organization and the ripple effects of decision making. CORE delivers significant ROI to our clients. For instance, some of our studio clients save up to $1.5 million per production with a large portion of that due to the ability to find and reuse assets. We've seen an increase in value delivered as work from home and remote production needs increased this past year," says Steve Cronan, CEO and Founder. "HCAP's commitment to 5th Kind allows us to invest in all areas of the business to deliver great tools that support our clients, whilst continuing to innovate and be a significant player in the future of work."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $15 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund eight years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com .

About 5th Kind

For more than a decade, 5th Kind's award-winning CORE platform has been trusted by entertainment studios, such as Marvel, Disney, and Warner Bros, and enterprises like Toyota and Nissan for their digital workflow needs. Built for the creative process and dedicated to driving bottom-line efficiencies, CORE set the standard for metadata-based, collaborative asset management cloud solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, 5th Kind serves clients worldwide. To learn more about 5th Kind, visit http://www.5thkind.com .

