HCAP Announces New Investment in Simplified E-Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced its investment in Simplified E-Solutions (SES), an innovative zero waste to landfill material processing and management company. Champlain Capital led the transaction. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Simplified E-Solutions

Since its founding in 2017, SES has reimagined zero waste to landfill programs. Based in Hazelwood, MO, SES works directly with its national customers to design, implement, and maintain unique internal processes that meet and exceed sustainability goals while reducing external costs. Their services include onsite waste and recycle consultation, transportation and logistics management, post-industrial waste processing, recycling, controlled disposal of finished goods, reuse of raw material waste and scrap, and food waste reuse and composting.

HCAP's capital will catalyze company growth, spurring job creation and economic development in Hazelwood and communities across the country.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting companies that uplift underserved markets," said Frank Mora, Senior Partner at HCAP. "This investment underscores our confidence in Simplified E-Solutions' visionary approach to waste management. Together, we are thrilled to embark on a journey that not only enhances the growth of Simplified E-Solutions but also contributes to a more sustainable and responsible future."

Zero Waste to Landfill addresses the pressing need for sustainable solutions in the waste management industry given its ecological significance in reducing environmental impact, growing concerns about depleting landfill space, and the urgency to transition towards more sustainable waste disposal practices.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners is a diversely owned private equity firm specializing in providing mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 60 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been an ImpactAssets 50 fund since 2014 and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

About Simplified E-Solutions

Simplified E-Solutions is an innovative zero waste to landfill material processing and management company that works directly with its national customers to design, implement, and maintain processes to meet and exceed sustainability goals. SES was formed in 2017 in response to the lack of innovation and management that was being brought to zero waste to landfill programs. Their team of engineers work directly with your facilities to understand your unique and individual challenges. Their goal is to help you develop internal processes that reduce your external costs.

About Champlain Capital

Founded in 2000, Champlain Capital's team of senior-level leaders serve companies out of its San Francisco and Boston offices. Champlain Capital add value not only by collaborating with management on strategic planning, organizational assessment, talent acquisition, operating functions, accretive add-on acquisitions, infrastructure capital and resource networks, but by being pragmatic business partners with the operational and financial experience to address those unexpected challenges that inevitably arise.

