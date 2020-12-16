HCAP Partners Announces Exit of Portfolio Company Mission Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, announced today that it has exited its investment in Mission Healthcare, a leading home health and hospice services provider headquartered in San Diego, CA. The Vistria Group, a Chicago-based investment firm focusing on the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors, invested in Mission Healthcare to support its continued growth in Southern California and other markets. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 by a team of clinicians, Mission Healthcare is committed to providing exceptional home-based care for patients across Southern California. Mission Healthcare aims to have a positive impact on the lives of its patients, their families, and its healthcare partners throughout the continuum of care. Its broad network of nurses and therapists lead its efforts to provide the highest possible level of care. Mission Healthcare recognizes that its employees are its greatest resource, which is in alignment with HCAP Partners' goal of creating and sustaining quality jobs within its portfolio companies. As a result of its commitment to providing both quality patient care and a strong workplace culture for its employees, Mission Healthcare was awarded Top Workplaces 2019 honors by the San Diego Union-Tribune.

"With HCAP Partners' support, Mission Healthcare was in a great position to navigate major changes in the industry related to Medicare reimbursement and Covid-19. The flexibility HCAP provided gave us strong momentum to capitalize on changing market dynamics and pursue employee growth and development which aligned directly with HCAP's Gainful Jobs Approach™," stated Mission Healthcare CEO Paul Ver Hoeve II.

Post-transaction, HCAP Partners will participate in the creation and funding of a Benevolent Fund to assist employees who experience an unexpected financial hardship. This fund will provide short-term financial assistance for events such as the loss of a primary source of family income, family crises, and medical expenses exceeding insurance coverage.

Nicolas Lopez, Principal at HCAP Partners, commented, "We are extremely pleased with Mission Healthcare's extensive accomplishments since our initial investment. The Company not only exhibited stellar growth but improved its quality of care and became a top workplace in San Diego during our investment holding period. The Company's performance exceeded our expectations and we are proud to support the creation and funding of an employee Benevolent Fund, which exemplifies our shared job quality goals."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $15 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 45 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund seven years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com.

About Mission Healthcare

Founded in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a Medicare-certified home health and hospice organization dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of its patients and their families by providing compassionate, high-quality care in the comfort of home. Mission Healthcare is committed to fostering a healthy workplace culture for its 600+ employees and was recently recognized as a San Diego Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com/

About Vistria Group

Vistria Group is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on investing in middle market companies in the healthcare, education, and financial services sectors. Vistria's team is comprised of highly experienced operating partners and private equity executives with proven track records of working with management teams in building innovative, market-leading companies. For more information, please visit www.vistria.com.

