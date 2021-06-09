HCAP Partners Announces Follow-On Investment in TCS Healthcare Technologies to Support Acquisition of DataSmart Solutions, LLC

SAN DIEGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced its follow-on investment in TCS Healthcare Technologies, a leading provider of managed care software solutions. The funding will support the acquisition of DataSmart Solutions, LLC, a predictive risk analytics software company. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

TCS Healthcare Technologies

TCS software solutions are designed to support the needs of health plans, TPAs, ACOs, and other risk-bearing organizations by optimizing clinical outcomes, maintaining compliance, and improving financial and operational excellence. The acquisition of DataSmart accelerates the company's product development roadmap for the ACUITYnxt SaaS platform, a comprehensive suite of utilization management and population health tools for managed care operations.

DataSmart technology leverages disparate information sources—claims data, health records, lab work—and develops a risk stratification profile for a given population utilizing the industry-leading Johns Hopkins ACG System. By integrating the predictive risk analytics capabilities of DataSmart, TCS will be able to identify case management and wellness interventions earlier to further curb the cost of increasing health expenses.

"This transaction allows TCS to continue enhancing its ACUITYnxt platform, driving improved patient health outcomes and lowering cost of care," commented Hope Mago, Partner at HCAP Partners. "The TCS team has done a tremendous job developing and bringing to market the ACUITYnxt SaaS platform and we look forward to supporting them as they scale the business through continued investments in the software and potential future acquisitions."

"As an HCAP Partners portfolio company, TCS is not only dedicated to delivering best-in-class solutions for our clients, but also to creating quality jobs for our employees," said Deborah Keller, CEO of TCS Healthcare. "We are excited to gain a new set of talented colleagues from DataSmart who will benefit from HCAP's Gainful Jobs Approach™️ while we also gain technology that will help our clients identify and positively support members in their population who are at risk for both medical and social reasons."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $15 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 50 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund eight years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com.

About TCS Healthcare Technologies

TCS Healthcare Technologies (TCS) is the leading provider of software designed to support health plans, TPAs, ACOs and other risk-bearing organizations. The TCS team of US-based clinicians and developers are recognized for their best-in-class managed care expertise and customer support. TCS Healthcare Technologies is an HCAP Partners portfolio company.

