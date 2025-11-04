Investment supports Crescent Peak and FVLCRUM Funds' acquisition and positions Federal EC for continued growth and workforce expansion

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, today announced its investment in Federal EC, LLC, an engineering and construction firm specializing in underground utility construction and trenchless technologies. The investment supports Crescent Peak and FVLCRUM Funds in their acquisition of Federal EC and will fuel the company's next phase of growth, expanding its trenchless rehabilitation services and helping modernize critical stormwater and wastewater infrastructure.

HCAP Partners Announces Investment in Federal EC, a Leader in Trenchless Infrastructure Rehabilitation

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia, Federal EC delivers comprehensive underground utility services, including pipe and storm drain rehabilitation, trenchless pipe lining, utility construction and repair, and hydro-jetting. The company's expertise in Cured-in-Place and Cast-in-Place pipe technologies enables faster, more cost-effective, and less disruptive infrastructure repair, addressing the growing demand from municipalities and utilities to modernize aging systems.

"Federal EC's specialized capabilities and reputation for reliability position it as a critical partner to municipalities and utilities facing aging infrastructure challenges," said Frank Mora, Partner at HCAP Partners. "We're pleased to support Crescent Peak and FVLCRUM in scaling a company that plays such an important role in maintaining essential infrastructure."

"Crescent Peak is committed to preserving Federal EC's strong foundation while implementing the systems and resources needed for expansion," said Ross Emory, Partner at Crescent Peak. "With this investment, we'll be able to accelerate growth, pursue complementary acquisitions, and invest in workforce development initiatives that strengthen both the company and its people."

The investment reflects a shared commitment to creating opportunity and supporting employees as Federal EC grows. In alignment with HCAP's quality jobs framework and supported by FVLCRUM's emphasis on job creation, living-wage opportunities, and community impact, Crescent Peak will build on the company's strong culture through workforce development and job quality initiatives.

The transaction was led by Frank Mora and Ben Consoli of HCAP Partners.

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners is a private equity firm specializing in providing mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout the United States. The firm seeks to invest $5 million to $35 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. Since its founding, HCAP Partners has invested in over 65 companies and, through active engagement with portfolio companies, provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has a strong history as an impact fund, recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund every year since 2014, and is a founding member of both the Global Impact Investing Network and Impact Capital Managers. Through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, HCAP Partners works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities. For more information, please visit www.hcap.com.

About Crescent Peak

Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, Crescent Peak is a holding company comprised of experienced operators and advisors committed to building generational wealth for employees and shareholders. The firm specializes in identifying and partnering with exceptional, yet often overlooked, family-owned enterprises that have stood the test of time. Crescent Peak focuses on preserving founding principles and visions while scaling operations, improving performance, and supporting long-term growth, ensuring that the businesses they acquire continue to thrive for generations to come. For more information, visit crescentpeak.co.

About FVLCRUM

FVLCRUM Funds is a growth-driven private equity firm investing in lower middle-market companies that provide mission-critical services to large enterprises and governments. Since 2013, the team has applied a capital markets approach to addressing the U.S. wealth gap, aligning investment performance with meaningful societal impact. For more information, please visit www.fvlcrum.com.

