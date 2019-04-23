HCAP Partners Announces New Investment in Mission Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and recognized impact investor, announced today its investment in Mission Healthcare, a leading home health and hospice services provider headquartered in San Diego, CA. With 10 locations and wide-ranging coverage throughout Southern California, Mission Healthcare has cultivated a strong operating team and infrastructure to guide the company's continuing growth. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. Nicolas Lopez, Principal, and Bhairvee Shavdia, Senior Associate, led HCAP Partners' investment.

Founded in 2009 by a team of clinicians, Mission Healthcare is committed to providing exceptional home-based care for patients across Southern California. Mission Healthcare aims to have a positive impact on the lives of its patients, their families, and its healthcare partners throughout the continuum of care. Its broad network of nurses and therapists lead its efforts to provide the highest possible level of care. Mission Healthcare recognizes that its employees are its greatest resource, which is in alignment with HCAP Partners' goal of creating and sustaining quality jobs within its portfolio companies. As a result of its commitment to providing both quality patient care and a strong workplace culture for its employees, Mission Healthcare was recognized by San Diego Union-Tribune as a San Diego Top Workplace in 2018.

"HCAP Partners has been a valued partner in supporting Mission Healthcare's growth. We are looking forward to working with their team as we enter our next stage of development," stated Paul Ver Hoeve II. "Their value as a strategic resource will be especially impactful as we continue to drive growth and focus on quality of care for our patients."

Nicolas Lopez, Principal, commented, "Mission Healthcare is poised for growth and has significant upside for expansion in both its home health and hospice services. Under the leadership of new CEO Paul Ver Hoeve II, the company is well-positioned to scale operations and drive performance improvement. Additionally, with a focus on workplace culture, Mission's values align well with HCAP Partners' impact initiative of providing quality jobs under its Gainful Jobs Approach™."

Mr. Lopez will join the board of directors as part of the transaction.

Founded in 2009, Mission Healthcare is a Medicare-certified home health and hospice organization dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of its patients and their families by providing compassionate, high-quality care in the comfort of home. Mission Healthcare is committed to fostering a healthy workplace culture for its 600+ employees and was recently recognized as a San Diego Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune. For more information, visit www.homewithmission.com/

HCAP Partners was founded in 2000 and is a provider of mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $2 million to $10 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $75 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 60 companies since it was founded and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies the team at HCAP Partners provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund six years running and, through its Gainful Jobs ApproachÔ, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. Partners Tim Bubnack and Frank Mora and Principals Nicolas Lopez and Hope Mago lead HCAP Partners' investment team. For more information, please visit www.hcapllc.com.

