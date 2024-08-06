HCAP Partners Leads Investment in Aarista LLC

Investment to Support Expansion & Innovation in Post-Acute Care, Helping Improve Patient Outcomes

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, announced its investment in Aarista LLC ("Aarista"), a leading tech-enabled healthcare services provider redefining outpatient care by bringing hospital-quality technology, skilled clinicians, and value-based care management into the post-acute world. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

Aarista is dedicated to delivering superior healthcare services in a value-based care environment through its proprietary technology platform, the only Digital Health Platform in the market that uses real-time patient data from over 200 sources. By leveraging AI and machine learning algorithms, Aarista's technology platform aggregates and visualizes clinical data, empowering clinicians and many healthcare stakeholders with immediate and actionable insights. This tech-focused approach has proven efficiency in delivering exceptional patient results and reducing total cost of care by proactively addressing medical concerns before they escalate. Aarista's mission is to provide acute-level care beyond the hospital walls and currently supports over 70,000 patients in long-term care (LTC), skilled nursing (SNF), and assisted living (ALF) facilities.

HCAP's capital will support Aarista's fast-growth, the adoption and enhancement of its technological development, and enable strategic acquisitions that strengthen Aarista's market presence and clinical impact.

"Aarista's leadership team consistently demonstrated its ability to improve patient care, reduce readmission rates, and lower healthcare costs, particularly for underserved populations in need of long-term care and skilled nursing facility services," said Tim Bubnack, Managing Partner at HCAP. "The team's dedication to population health in an increasingly shifting value-based care environment is truly admirable."

The investment strongly aligns with HCAP's healthcare impact thesis, which prioritizes investments in healthcare and technology companies that enhance access to care, improve quality of care, and reduce cost of care.

"HCAP always invests with a vision, and Aarista's unique approach to innovation perfectly embodies the qualities we value," said Ben Consoli, Vice President at HCAP. "We are thrilled to be champions of Aarista 's journey as they redefine patient care, set new standards for job quality across the healthcare industry, and deploy innovative technology solutions to amplify impact."

Leveraging its proprietary Gainful Jobs Approach™, HCAP will guide Aarista 's management team in investing in its workforce which, in turn, will help drive superior medical outcomes.

"We truly appreciate HCAP's support and investment in our mission. Value-based care represents a structural shift in US Healthcare, transforming the way providers, payors and capitation co-exist. Data-driven technology with predictive powers and proven results will be the catalyst to lower total cost of care and better patient outcomes over the long-term. This partnership will help us revolutionize post-acute care sector," said Jodhvir Sarai MD, Chief Executive Officer at Aarista LLC. "We are excited about the future we will build together for the healthcare community and the patients we serve."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners is a diversely owned private equity firm specializing in providing mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 60 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been an Impact Assets 50 fund since 2014 and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

About Aarista LLC

Aarista is a leading multidisciplinary healthcare technology company in post-acute care sector, serving a national network that spans across 14 states, impacting over 70,000 patients. Aarista is dedicated to delivering superior healthcare services through its proprietary technology platform. Aarista is the only Digital Health Platform in the market that uses real-time patient data from over 200 sources to empower clinicians and facility partners with immediate and actionable insights based on AI and machine learning algorithms. Aarista's culture is built on innovation, collaboration, and integrity with a mission to drive value-based care across the nation. Aarista's remarkable growth is a testament to a leadership team with over 250 years of combined experience and best-in-class processes and infrastructure. For more information, please visit http://www.aarista.com.

