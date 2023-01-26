HCAP Partners Successfully Exits Investment in Veyo LLC

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCAP Partners, a California-based private equity firm and nationally recognized impact investor, has successfully exited its investment in Veyo LLC, a non-emergency medical transportation company.

Veyo was established in 2016 with a mission to reinvent the traditional NEMT model by utilizing data, technology, and their IDP model to improve access to care. During its investment, HCAP Partners led an effort to establish a Board of Directors and helped the Company explore potential lines of businesses through strategic partnerships.

"We are thrilled to have been able to provide Veyo with the capital they needed to continue growing their business," commented Frank Mora, Partner at HCAP Partners. "The Company was able to leverage that growth into a successful exit via a sale of the company. We are pleased to have been a part of Veyo's journey."

Josh Komenda, Founder and former CEO of Veyo, added, "HCAP Partners was an invaluable partner for us. Their support and guidance were instrumental in our ability to expand and grow our business, and we couldn't be more pleased with the outcome of our partnership."

About HCAP Partners

HCAP Partners is a diversely owned private equity firm specializing in provide mezzanine debt and private equity for underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western United States. The firm seeks to invest $3 million to $25 million in established businesses generating between $10 million and $100 million in revenues in the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 60 companies since its founding and through ongoing, active engagement with portfolio companies provides value-added resources to help optimize performance and increase enterprise value. The firm has been recognized as an ImpactAssets 50 fund nine years running and, through its Gainful Jobs Approach™, works to facilitate a positive impact on underserved businesses, their employees, and their communities through active portfolio engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.hcap.com/.

About Veyo

Veyo, headquartered in San Diego, CA, brought a new NEMT Model to the healthcare industry in 2016. Built on over 20 years of transportation experience, Veyo sought to reinvent the patient transportation model by integrating consumer technology with healthcare-credentialed rideshare fleets to decrease costs and increase efficiency. Veyo was acquired by MTM, Inc. in 2022.

For more information, please visit veyo.com.

