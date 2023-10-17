hCaptcha Named a Technology Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Bot Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Bot Management platform vendors.

hCaptcha, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named hCaptcha a technology leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Bot Management market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hardik Jain, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "hCaptcha Enterprise helps organizations to prevent spam, data breaches, content scraping, and other malicious activities and mitigate automated bot attacks in real time. hCaptcha provides a reliable and efficient way to verify the authenticity of website visitors by leveraging machine learning algorithms. Moreover, hCaptcha's Bot Management solution supports initiatives like Private Access Tokens, an emerging standard for preserving online privacy via cryptographic proofs, and other unique features like Private Learning."

"hCaptcha has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, Q3 2023," added Hardik.

Quote by hCaptcha:

Shawn Wolffarth, GM of Enterprise Products at hCaptcha parent Intuition Machines, commented:

"We appreciate this recognition of our sustained investment in innovation. hCaptcha Enterprise delivers a complete fraud and abuse solution, whether threats are automated or human."

Wolffarth added, "Bot Management is one of the enabling technologies for our platform, and our capabilities in this area are ultimately validated by customer results. This has made us one of the fastest growing security software providers, proving privacy-focused companies can win in the marketplace."

About Bot Management

A Bot Management solution is a security tool that enables organizational IT systems to automatically detect, block, redirect, and mitigate malicious internet bot traffic and allow good bots to have controlled and secured access to the organization's website, mobile apps, and APIs on a real-time basis.

Due to increased traffic by bad bots, organizations are facing issues like account takeover (ATO), data breaches, credential spills, denial of service, fraud, and spam. Organizations use bot management solutions to mitigate bad bot attacks and provide access to good bots and genuine users on websites, mobile applications, and APIs. Bot management solution providers can offer advanced functional capabilities for detecting and mitigating automated attacks inside organizational IT systems, but the breadth and depth of the capabilities differ greatly by vendor due to the nature of the ever-evolving sophistication of bad bots and their ability to mimic human behavior for manipulating sensitive information stored in critical databases.

Additional Resources:

For more information about hCaptcha go here

SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, 2023

About hCaptcha

hCaptcha offers online security services used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. With a unique focus on privacy-preserving AI/ML security solutions, hCaptcha delivers a complete, unified platform for online fraud and abuse of all kinds, whether automated or human.

For more information, please visit https://www.hcaptcha.com/

Media Contacts:

hCaptcha Media Relations

[email protected]

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact:



Mr. Ajinkya Ingle

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066

Content Source: hCaptcha Named a Technology Leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM for Bot Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (quadrant-solutions.com)

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions