hCaptcha Named a Technology Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for Bot Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

News provided by

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

17 Oct, 2023, 10:01 ET

  • The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Bot Management platform vendors.
  • hCaptcha, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named hCaptcha a technology leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Bot Management market.

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Hardik Jain, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "hCaptcha Enterprise helps organizations to prevent spam, data breaches, content scraping, and other malicious activities and mitigate automated bot attacks in real time. hCaptcha provides a reliable and efficient way to verify the authenticity of website visitors by leveraging machine learning algorithms. Moreover, hCaptcha's Bot Management solution supports initiatives like Private Access Tokens, an emerging standard for preserving online privacy via cryptographic proofs, and other unique features like Private Learning."

"hCaptcha has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Bot Management, Q3 2023," added Hardik.

Quote by hCaptcha:

Shawn Wolffarth, GM of Enterprise Products at hCaptcha parent Intuition Machines, commented:

"We appreciate this recognition of our sustained investment in innovation. hCaptcha Enterprise delivers a complete fraud and abuse solution, whether threats are automated or human."

Wolffarth added, "Bot Management is one of the enabling technologies for our platform, and our capabilities in this area are ultimately validated by customer results. This has made us one of the fastest growing security software providers, proving privacy-focused companies can win in the marketplace."

About Bot Management

A Bot Management solution is a security tool that enables organizational IT systems to automatically detect, block, redirect, and mitigate malicious internet bot traffic and allow good bots to have controlled and secured access to the organization's website, mobile apps, and APIs on a real-time basis.

Due to increased traffic by bad bots, organizations are facing issues like account takeover (ATO), data breaches, credential spills, denial of service, fraud, and spam. Organizations use bot management solutions to mitigate bad bot attacks and provide access to good bots and genuine users on websites, mobile applications, and APIs. Bot management solution providers can offer advanced functional capabilities for detecting and mitigating automated attacks inside organizational IT systems, but the breadth and depth of the capabilities differ greatly by vendor due to the nature of the ever-evolving sophistication of bad bots and their ability to mimic human behavior for manipulating sensitive information stored in critical databases.

Additional Resources:

About hCaptcha

hCaptcha offers online security services used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. With a unique focus on privacy-preserving AI/ML security solutions, hCaptcha delivers a complete, unified platform for online fraud and abuse of all kinds, whether automated or human.

For more information, please visit https://www.hcaptcha.com/

Media Contacts:
hCaptcha Media Relations
[email protected]

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Contact:

Mr. Ajinkya Ingle
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Regus Business Center
35 Village Road, Suite 100,
Middleton Massachusetts 01949
United States
Email: [email protected]  
Phone: (+1) 978-605-1066
Content Source: hCaptcha Named a Technology Leader in the 2023 SPARK MatrixTM for Bot Management by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions (quadrant-solutions.com)
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/quadrant-knowledge-solutions/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746706/1470558/Quadrant_Knowledge_Solutions_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Also from this source

Verimatrix Positioned as Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for In-App Protection Report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Verimatrix Positioned as Leader in the 2023 SPARK Matrix™ for In-App Protection Report by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it was named as a ...
Pimberly positioned as the Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix for Product Information Management (PIM) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Pimberly positioned as the Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix for Product Information Management (PIM) Platform by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Pimberly as a 2023 Leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Product...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.