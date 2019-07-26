Hcareers and International CHRIE Join Forces to Enhance Hospitality Education and Career Placement

CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hcareers and the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (International CHRIE) have announced a partnership to provide educational resources, career mapping technology, and internship programs to hospitality students and programs, beginning in the 2019-2020 school year.

Through the partnership, students will have access to exclusive internship and full-time opportunities, best-in-class career mapping technology and career advice from hospitality experts that will help prepare them for the future of work within the hospitality industry. In addition, Hcareers will work with members of the International CHRIE to promote original research and exemplary student performance at leading hospitality programs across the globe.

"Together, tourism and hospitality generate more than $8 trillion to the global economy," says Ron Mitchell, CEO of Hcareers. "This partnership will allow Hcareers to have an impact and provide vital resources to students that will strengthen the industry for years to come."

"International CHRIE's partnership with Hcareers gives us additional opportunities to support our membership and increase the resources we're able to provide to university programs," says Kathy McCarty, Chief Executive Officer of the International CHRIE. "We're confident students and educators will benefit from the opportunities provided through this partnership."

The newly launched partnership significantly strengthens Hcareers' mission to promote career opportunities available within the hospitality industry. By forging and expanding strong alliances with leading influencers and educators in the industry, Hcareers continues to help cultivate a highly skilled workforce. Learn more about Hcareers at www.hcareers.com.

About Hcareers

Hcareers is the first name in hospitality recruiting and the ultimate career destination for hospitality talent. Over the past 20 years, we have built the industry's most robust ecosystem of hospitality employers and job seekers. That growth and ecosystem transformation continue today through our personalized account management approach and integration of best-in-class matching technologies for aligning candidates with jobs. It's through our longstanding resources and innovation-driving technologies that we are able to deliver more of the right candidates to the businesses we serve—candidates who stay longer and perform better in their roles. Hcareers is a wholly owned property of Virgil Holdings Inc.

About the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education

Founded in 1946, the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education is the global advocate of hospitality and tourism education for schools, colleges, and universities offering programs in hotel and restaurant management, food service management and culinary arts. In recent years, the International CHRIE has expanded and evolved into a marketplace for facilitating exchanges of information, ideas, research, and products and services related to education, training and resource development for the hospitality and tourism industry (food, lodging, recreation, and travel services). Serving as the hospitality and tourism education network, the International CHRIE strives to unite educators, industry executives, and associations. For more information, visit the International CHRIE at www.chrie.org.

