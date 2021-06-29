HCB Health Names Francesco Lucarelli, CCO as Partner

AUSTIN, Texas & PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HCB Health, one of the country's leading, independent healthcare agencies, announced it has appointed Francesco Lucarelli to Partner.

Lucarelli began his career with Novo Nordisk as a sales rep in the diabetes space and has held leadership roles in sales, marketing, commercialization strategy, and client services at Novartis, PAREXEL, Thomson, and McCann Health. He joined HCB Health more than 5 years ago when he relocated from New Jersey to the company's home office in Austin, Texas. His arrival at HCB was part of the agency's vision to recruit more top-tier talent to meet the demand for its growing business. His early success led him to be promoted to CCO, and his leadership in that role has yielded a number of new clients for the agency. "Francesco immediately showed us that he had the drive and the skill-set to help us get to the next level," said HCB's CEO, Kerry Hilton.

"Francesco's contributions to the agency are immeasurable. He has been a significant change agent, helping to solidify both our strategic and commercial offerings during his tenure. We are thrilled to have his brainpower as a new partner," said HCB President Nancy Beesley.

"It was an honor joining this great group when I did and I am humbled to work alongside Kerry and Nancy," stated Francesco Lucarelli. "Our unified vision and strategy for continued growth is exhilarating and we are only just beginning."

Francesco's passion for his work goes beyond his roles at HCB. He is the founder of The Climb To Beat Breast Cancer, an annual team mountain climb throughout the US that raises money for uninsured and underinsured women battling breast cancer. He also sits on the board of several healthcare companies to lend his strategic talents.

About HCB Health

HCB Health is an independent, full-service healthcare communications agency. With offices in Austin and Parsippany, HCB is structured to align with the specialized needs of the BioPharma and MedTech sectors. At HCB, we give life-changing medicines a voice. From digital to design, strategy or social, HCB combines clever creative with data-driven marketing to build brands with a unique, unforgettable sound.

