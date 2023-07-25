HCCA Conferences Address Clinical Practice Compliance and Healthcare Enforcement Trends

News provided by

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)

25 Jul, 2023, 13:48 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare compliance professionals will get the latest industry insights at two upcoming conferences from Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA®). The Clinical Practice Compliance Conference will be held virtually October 10–11, and the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference is scheduled for November 5–7 in Washington, DC.

An early registration discount is offered for each event at the corresponding conference web page:

Both conferences will feature live educational sessions from industry leaders and provide attendees with the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs).

Virtual Clinical Practice Compliance Conference
Held October 10–11, 2023, this virtual conference focuses on government initiatives related to physicians, clinics, and physician integrity trends. From the comfort of their home or office, participants will gain strategies and best practices for compliance in a clinical setting.

This year's agenda includes:

  • Compliance training for billing
  • Telehealth
  • Medical necessity
  • Physician compensation
  • HCC coding and documentation compliance
  • HIPAA and HITRUST

To view the full agenda and register, visit the conference website: [email protected]

Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference
Attendees of the Healthcare Enforcement Compliance Conference November 5–7, 2023, will gather in Washington, DC, to hear firsthand from government enforcement leaders about regulatory changes, expectations, and key priorities.

Educational sessions include:

  • False Claims Act
  • Cybersecurity and privacy
  • Managed care
  • EKRA, Stark, and Anti-Kickback
  • Noncompliance and Internal investigations
  • Hospital and physician compensation
  • Medicaid fraud enforcement
  • Federal Administrative Sanctions
  • Post-pandemic enforcement and policy
  • Behavioral health

For more information or to register, visit the conference website: hcca-info.org/2023hecc

About HCCA
HCCA is a member-based association for healthcare compliance professionals. Since 1996, HCCA has been championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote the lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. HCCA offers 50+ educational conferences a year, webinars, publications, and networking for career growth and program development. In 2011, HCCA incorporated with Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics® (SCCE®) to form Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics & Health Care Compliance Association (SCCE & HCCA). Headquartered in Minneapolis, SCCE & HCCA is a leader in furthering the interests of the compliance and ethics profession with a combined 19,000+ members in 100 countries.

Visit HCCA's website at hcca-info.org or call 888.580.8373

SOURCE Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)

Also from this source

HCCA Releases 2023 Edition of its Complete Healthcare Compliance Manual

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.