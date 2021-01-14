HCCA Holds Annual Managed Care Compliance Conference Virtually

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® will hold their annual Managed Care Compliance Conference on an interactive, online platform, February 1-3, 2021. This virtual educational experience will allow attendees to learn best practices, share strategies, and network within the managed care compliance community. Past attendees include healthcare compliance professionals of all levels, privacy officers, fraud examiners, in-house and external counsel, internal auditors, human resource managers, regulatory compliance personnel, and managed care lawyers.



The conference will feature four general sessions from leaders in healthcare compliance, including representatives from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Kaiser, Henry Ford Health System, HHS-OIG, Anthem, Moda Health, and UnitedHealthCare.

Educational sessions will provide strategies to develop a compliance program and explore compliance hot topics and issues, including OIG priorities and identifying risk areas, CMS compliance, risk reduction strategies, managed care enforcement trends, program integrity, Medicaid fraud trends, and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Managed Care Compliance Conference also offers a variety of virtual networking opportunities that encourage attendees to interact and share insights with other fellow compliance professionals.



Attendees will have the opportunity to earn live Compliance Certification Board (CCB)® continuing education units (CEUs) from the convenience of your home or office.

View the full agenda and register at

https://www.hcca-info.org/2021ManagedCare

About HCCA

Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA)® was founded in 1996 to serve the healthcare compliance profession in championing ethical practices and compliance standards to promote lasting success and integrity of healthcare organizations. From our headquarters in Minneapolis, MN, we serve 12,700+ members who work at hospitals, medical groups, clinics, research facilities, health plan providers, and more.

