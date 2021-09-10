HCCA Releases False Claims in Healthcare Book About the FCA to Support Compliance Professionals in the Fight Against Healthcare Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Care Compliance Association® (HCCA) is pleased to announce the launch of False Claims in Healthcare, an essential guidebook to the False Claims Act and how it applies to various healthcare compliance issues.

Written by lawyers from or associated with Hooper, Lundy & Bookman, PC, a law firm specializing in healthcare law, this book is for compliance professionals who want to better understand the False Claims Act and how it applies to their healthcare organization's coding practices, investigation response, overpayment response, and much more.

Various aspects of the False Claims Act and qui tam actions are examined, along with recent enforcement actions, common FCA issues, and state false claims laws. Also find insights and strategies for compliance professionals looking to protect their organizations and build effective compliance programs.

Practitioners will learn more about:

History of the False Claims Act and qui tam actions

The role of compliance officers and programs in the fight against fraud

Unique issues in FCA investigations

How the Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Statute are FCA risks

Common and cutting-edge FCA issues

Government investigations

Medicare and Medicaid overpayment 60-day report and return statute

State false claims acts and related statutes

Purchasing options for False Claims in Healthcare include a softcover print book, access to the online version of the book, and a money-saving print and online bundle.

To purchase or learn more, visit www.hcca-info.org/FCHC





