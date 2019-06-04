HCI College Announces Official Name Change

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The southeast Florida college made the change to reflect new campus growth and additional degree offerings. In addition to its already-existing West Palm Beach facility, a new 20,000 square foot location was recently opened in Fort Lauderdale. The school also began offering bachelor's degrees for the first time in its twenty-five-year history.

"The name 'HCI College' better represents what we currently do in the communities we serve," said HCI College President and COO Robert Bonds. "Over the past 26 years we have helped many people achieve their goals of obtaining diplomas. Now that we offer bachelor's degrees in addition to associate's degrees, we feel 'College' is a more representative term on their diplomas."

The name change will be immediately reflected in the school's logo, on its website, in print materials, in videos, and on its diplomas.

ABOUT HCI COLLEGE

HCI College began in 1993 as a provider of American Heart Association programs. The school first offered an EMT program in 2002, followed by its paramedic program in 2005 and nursing program in 2013. It currently offers general education courses, associate degrees in EMS and Fire Science, and a nursing curriculum.

Locations

Fort Lauderdale: 1201 W. Cypress Creek Rd., Suite 101, Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, 33309

West Palm Beach: 1764 North Congress Ave., West Palm Beach, FL 33409

www.HCI.edu

Contact:

Mason Communications

Jana MacChesney, (314) 772-6800, ex. 110,

email: JanaM@Mason.Agency

SOURCE HCI College

Related Links

http://www.HCI.edu

