HCI College announces Pedro C. De Guzman as President and Chief Executive Officer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI College, a south Florida-based leader in nursing and first responder education, announced that Pedro C. De Guzman has been named President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. De Guzman has 39 years of career college experience, including more than 2 decades of executive management success. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer for Southern Technical College, an Orlando based school group with 10 campuses across central and south Florida. Prior to that, Mr. De Guzman served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Florida Career College, at that time a south Florida- based college group with 9 campuses.

"I am very excited to be joining the HCI College team," said Mr. De Guzman. "I believe HCI has the right qualitative mindset and a talented management team that uniquely positions it to continue to succeed in a challenging environment. As the industry evolves, the smart college groups balance strong student outcomes with the proper regulatory compliance to achieve successful financial results."

In connection with Mr. De Guzman joining HCI College, co-CEOs, Steve Hart and Larry Brown have assumed the positions of co-chairmen of the college.

"HCI College has achieved significant success since we acquired the company in 2013 and we believe Mr. De Guzman is the right person to lead the company forward," Mr. Brown stated. Mr. Hart stated, "Mr. De Guzman's extensive experience and track record of running successful, highly compliant, adult student friendly colleges in Florida will benefit HCI as we endeavor to meet the growing educational needs of the communities that we serve."

De Guzman attended Florida State College in Jacksonville where he was a Business Administration major.

ABOUT HCI COLLEGE

HCI College began in 1993 and today has campuses comprising in excess of 40,000 square feet of teaching, administrative and career service space with locations in West Palm Beach and Ft. Lauderdale Florida.

HCI College is an ACCSC accredited postsecondary vocational education company offering on ground and online diploma and degree programs to the emergency responder and allied health communities. Programs include: EMT, Paramedic, Associate Degree in Nursing, Bachelor's Degree in Nursing, Fire Science diploma and degree programs, continuing education and American Heart Association training courses. HCI College is licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education.

Headquarters:

1764 North Congress Ave.

West Palm Beach, Fl 33409

Phone: 561-586-0121

www.HCI.edu

Contact:

Dr. Arlette Petersson

(917) 941-0414, Direct

email: apetersson@hci.edu

SOURCE HCI College

Related Links

http://www.HCI.edu

