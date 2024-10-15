HCI College Nursing Program Receives ACEN Accreditation

~ Represents Major Milestone in Assuring Excellence in Nursing Education ~

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI College 's West Palm Beach campus is proud to announce that its Associate Degree in Nursing program has been granted initial accreditation from the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN), affirming the College's commitment to excellence as it provides top-tier education and prepares students for successful careers in nursing.

ACEN accreditation, a rigorous voluntary process, recognizes programs that meet the highest standards in nursing education. Attaining this accreditation reflects HCI College's dedication to academic leadership and elevates the program's standing within the healthcare community.

"Achieving ACEN accreditation underscores our mission to deliver exceptional nursing education that prepares our students to thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape," said Celeste Blackwell, Chief Academic Officer & Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs of HCI College. "This milestone reflects the quality of our program and our focus on developing the next generation of health care professionals."

HCI College has long been institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC), and this grant of initial accreditation from the ACEN further reinforces the strength of the associate nursing program at HCI College – West Palm Beach. As a recognized benchmark in nursing education, the ACEN ensures that accredited programs meet rigorous academic and professional standards. Coupled with the consistent outcomes seen in HCI College – West Palm Beach's NCLEX pass rates, this accreditation not only boosts confidence in the quality of the students' education, but also opens doors to broader professional opportunities and career advancement.

About HCI College

HCI College is a private accredited postsecondary school in West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale with diploma and associate degree programs for Nursing, Practical Nursing, Medical Assisting, and Veterinary Assisting. HCI College is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and licensed by the Florida Commission for Independent Education. HCI's programs are designed to instill the knowledge and skills of professional practice and foster the values of higher education and social responsibility. HCI faculty consists of experienced practitioners and educators. Instruction involves classroom and hands-on experience with seasoned professionals in the pre-hospital and hospital environments.

SOURCE HCI College