HCI Energy Expands Product Leadership to Advance Reliable, Intelligent Power Solutions

New appointments strengthen product innovation and customer focus for mission critical operations.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Energy today announced two leadership appointments that expand the company's technical depth and reinforce its commitment to delivering reliable, intelligent power systems for mission critical communications and infrastructure. David Rinck has joined as Director of Technical Products, leading management and development of the company's Zero-glitch Power Module (ZPM) and its integrated software platform. Tiziano Pedersoli has been appointed Director of Power Products, overseeing engineering and product development to advance the design, integration, and performance of HCI Energy's Power Cabinet and Hybrid Power Shelter lines.

Tiziano Pedersoli and David Rinck, HCI Energy

"These new leadership appointments sharpen HCI Energy's focus on product innovation, enabling us to deliver solutions that evolve with customer requirements and market expectations," Joe Kessinger, CEO of HCI Energy, said. "By aligning leadership around product innovation and technical development, we are positioned to accelerate enhancements to our core technologies."

The Zero-glitch Power Module (ZPM) is at the heart of every HCI Energy solution. Its battery-first architecture, integrated Lithium-ion batteries, real-time analytics, and remote monitoring provide operational visibility and optimized power usage. Paired with the company's Power Cabinet and Hybrid Power Shelter systems, the technology delivers smart, resilient power for any environment, seamlessly adapting from grid-connected sites to the most remote, off-grid field deployments.

David Rinck brings broad experience in software and systems engineering, with expertise in data analytics, automation, and scalable product design. His background spans renewable energy, logistics, and enterprise asset management. At HOMER Energy, he modernized optimization software developed at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and at Black & Veatch, helped launch an AI-driven predictive maintenance startup. At HCI Energy, he leads the advancement of the ZPM's intelligence, monitoring, and optimization capabilities to deliver greater reliability and control for customers.

Tiziano Pedersoli brings over a decade of experience in power systems, energy storage, and electrification infrastructure. His career spans leadership and engineering roles at Black & Veatch, Kiewit, Integrated Roadways, and GridBeyond, where he developed and delivered large-scale EV charging, battery energy storage, and hydrogen fueling projects across North America. A recognized innovator with multiple patents in dynamic wireless power transfer and energy technologies, Tiziano now leads the design, development, and deployment of HCI Energy's Power Products.

"HCI Energy is redefining what reliable power means," Kessinger continued. "We are giving organizations the ability to manage power proactively and with total confidence. These appointments reinforce our commitment to helping customers achieve uninterrupted performance in the field, whether connected to the grid or operating completely off it."

Learn more about the Zero-glitch Power Module and HCI Energy's power products at www.hcienergy.com

About HCI Energy

HCI Energy delivers smart, always-on power systems for mission critical operations. The company's Zero-glitch Power Module (ZPM) provides zero-interruption power, real-time monitoring, and remote operational visibility while its Power Cabinet and Hybrid Power Shelter extend that intelligence to any environment.

SOURCE HCI Energy