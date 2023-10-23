HCI Equity Partners Expands Investment Team with Nick Baltz

23 Oct, 2023

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle-market private equity firm, today announced that Nick Baltz has joined the firm as an Associate to help evaluate, analyze and monitor investments made by the firm.

"Attracting and building talent of all levels continues to be a priority at HCI, and as we continue to evaluate the combined experience of our teams, we're excited to welcome Nick as our newest associate to support our firm's investments across the manufacturing, service and distribution industries," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner at HCI. "He brings solid experience in M&A, transactions and finance that we know will be valuable to our firm."

Prior to joining HCI, Mr. Baltz was an associate at Jefferies, where he focused on executing middle-market mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions for consumer product and services companies.

Mr. Baltz is a graduate of the McIntire School of Commerce at the University of Virginia.

About HCI Equity Partners
HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com

