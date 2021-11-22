HCL Software named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Digital Experience Platform (DXP), 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named HCL Software as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Digital Experience Platform (DXP) market.

HCL Software offers the HCL Digital Experience (HCL DX) platform, for an enterprise digital experience at the intersection of processes, content, and applications, built Cloud Native. It is equipped with comprehensive capabilities to support B2C, B2B, and B2E use cases from a single platform. The platform's capabilities include headless CMS, advanced line-of-business (LOB) site creation and control, digital commerce integration, embedded social capabilities, and mobile authoring and rendering capabilities.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/spark-matrix-customer-journey-mapping-cjm-2021/includes a detailed analysis of global DXP market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading DXP vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented disruption across major industries. Despite the economic recession, technology investments have risen from the year 2021 onwards, driven mainly by the pent-up demand in addition to the eventual economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions. Due to the growing digital transformation and customer-centric initiatives across industry segments, a robust personalized customer experience strategy is considered amongst the most essential to meet ever-growing customer expectations, improve brand loyalty, and win over the competition.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "HCL Software provides a sophisticated DXP ecosystem that is inclusive of comprehensive campaign management, CDP, journey insights & management, and digital commerce capabilities to help organizations address their digital transformation needs and optimize digital customer experiences across all touchpoints. The company offers a robust technology value proposition with its key technology differentiators, including an architected platform to build apps and bend with content, low-code support for creating any type of site/page, built-in analytics, role-based workflow, support to integrate and digitize apps, processes, and backend systems into a unified experience, best-in-class security, and ability to customize solutions. HCL Software's cloud-native approach, strong customer ownership experience, robust product strategy and roadmap, and comprehensive functional capabilities have received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact, and the company has been positioned as the technology leader."

The DXP tools' key value proposition of to deliver relevant content and recommendation based on customer preferences and activities, integrate with numerous organizational systems, classify business content, and provide valuable insights with native analytics supports, is driving market growth across the geographical regions and industry segments. Owing to the rising competition and exponential growth opportunities, several new vendors are emerging with innovative technology offerings.

"Leading companies in regulated industries and public sector organizations trust HCL Digital Experience to deliver personalized, data-driven, secure employee, partner, and customer experiences," said Richard Jefts, Senior Vice President, HCL Software. "HCL DX has enabled organizations to innovate and remain essential to their citizens, account holders, and members during the pandemic without skipping a beat. Having been recognized as a leader (again) is proof that we are delivering the outcomes our customers expect and need."

Additional Resources:

For more information about HCL Software visit here

Complimentary Download, "SPARK Matrix: Digital Experience Platform (DXP), 2021" visit here.

About HCL Software:

HCL Software, a division of HCL Technologies (HCL) develops, markets, sells, and supports over 30 product families in the areas of Customer Experience, Digital Solutions, DevSecOps, and Security and Automation. HCL Software is the cloud native solution factory for enterprise software and powers millions of apps at more than 20,000 organizations, including over half of the Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies. HCL Software's mission is to drive ultimate customer success with its IT investments through relentless product innovation.



About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions:

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

Media Contacts

Riya Mehar

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

[email protected]

SOURCE Quadrant Knowledge Solutions